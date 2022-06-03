Disease Characteristics of UCTD Differ From CTD, HSS Researchers Find

Undifferentiated connective tissue disease (UCTD) is challenging to define but is a distinct clinical entity from connective tissue diseases (CTD). Patients with undifferentiated connective tissue disease (UCTD) have a lower frequency of arthritis, hematologic abnormalities, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)–specific antibodies, and hypocomplementemia compared with patients who have connective tissue diseases (CTD),...