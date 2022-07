25 Years Later: The 25 Highest-Grossing Movies of 1997

The year was 1997. Square pizza, body glitter and denim-on-denim -- sometimes on even more denim -- were all the rage.

Going to the movies was a really big deal, as streaming services were far from a thing yet. The average cost of a movie ticket was $4.59, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners. That probably seemed like a lot more then than it does now.

A total of 310 movies were released that year, with U.S. box offices grossing a total of $6.2 billion, according to BoxOfficeMojo. The average film brought in $19.9 million; but, of course, some outperformed this number many, many times over. In fact, the stars of some of the year's most popular films earned more than that .

For example, Jim Carrey was paid $20 million for "Liar Liar" (according to Variety), Arnold Schwarzenegger earned $25 million for "Batman & Robin (according to the Los Angeles Times), Leonardo DiCaprio ultimately cashed in at $40 million for "Titanic" and Sandra Bullock earned $10 million for "Speed 2" (according to CelebrityNetWorth).

Here's a look at the 25 most profitable films turning 25 this year.

25. 'The Devil's Advocate'

Domestic distributor: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Release date: 10/17/97

10/17/97 Original release domestic box office: $60.9 million

$60.9 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $109.8 million

$109.8 million Original release international box office: $92 million

$92 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $165.7 million

$165.7 million Original release worldwide box office: $152.9 million

$152.9 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $275.5 million

$275.5 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $12.2 million

$12.2 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $21.9 million

$21.9 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

24. 'The Jackal'

Domestic distributor: Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures Release date: 11/14/97

11/14/97 Original release domestic box office: $54.9 million

$54.9 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $98.9 million

$98.9 million Original release international box office: $104.4 million

$104.4 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $188.1 million

$188.1 million Original release worldwide box office: $159.3 million

$159.3 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $287 million

$287 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $15.2 million

$15.2 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $27.3 million

$27.3 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

23. 'Alien: Resurrection'

Domestic distributor: Twentieth Century Fox

Twentieth Century Fox Release date: 11/26/97

11/26/97 Original release domestic box office: $47.8 million

$47.8 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $86.1 million

$86.1 million Original release international box office: $113.6 million

$113.6 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $204.6 million

$204.6 million Original release worldwide box office: $161.4 million

$161.4 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $290.7 million

$290.7 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $16.5 million

$16.5 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $29.7 million

$29.7 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

22. 'Speed 2: Cruise Control'

Domestic distributor: Twentieth Century Fox

Twentieth Century Fox Release date: 6/13/97

6/13/97 Original release domestic box office: $48.6 million

$48.6 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $87.6 million

$87.6 million Original release international box office: $115.9 million

$115.9 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $208.8 million

$208.8 million Original release worldwide box office: $164.5 million

$164.5 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $296.3 million

$296.3 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $16.2 million

$16.2 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $29.1 million

$29.1 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

21. 'Contact'

Domestic distributor: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Release date: 7/11/97

7/11/97 Original release domestic box office: $100.9 million

$100.9 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $181.8 million

$181.8 million Original release international box office: $70.2 million

$70.2 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $126.5 million

$126.5 million Original release worldwide box office: $171.1 million

$171.1 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $308.2 million

$308.2 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $20.6 million

$20.6 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $37.1 million

$37.1 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

20. 'Scream 2'

Domestic distributor: Dimension Films

Dimension Films Release date: 12/12/97

12/12/97 Original release domestic box office: $101.4 million

$101.4 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $182.6 million

$182.6 million Original release international box office: $71 million

$71 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $127.9 million

$127.9 million Original release worldwide box office: $172.4 million

$172.4 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $310.5 million

$310.5 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $32.9 million

$32.9 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $59.3 million

$59.3 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

19. 'George of the Jungle'

Domestic distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Release date: 7/18/97

7/18/97 Original release domestic box office: $105.3 million

$105.3 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $189.6 million

$189.6 million Original release international box office: $69.2 million

$69.2 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $124.7 million

$124.7 million Original release worldwide box office: $174.5 million

$174.5 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $314.3 million

$314.3 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $16.5 million

$16.5 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $29.8 million

$29.8 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

18. 'Flubber'

Domestic distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Release date: 11/26/97

11/26/97 Original release domestic box office: $93 million

$93 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $167.5 million

$167.5 million Original release international box office: $85 million

$85 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $153.1 million

$153.1 million Original release worldwide box office: $178 million

$178 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $320.6 million

$320.6 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $26.7 million

$26.7 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $48.1 million

$48.1 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

17. 'Dante's Peak'

Domestic distributor: Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures Release date: 2/7/97

2/7/97 Original release domestic box office: $67.1 million

$67.1 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $120.9 million

$120.9 million Original release international box office: $111 million

$111 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $199.9 million

$199.9 million Original release worldwide box office: $178.1 million

$178.1 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $320.9 million

$320.9 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $18.5 million

$18.5 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $33.3 million

$33.3 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

16. 'Con Air'

Domestic distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Release date: 6/6/97

6/6/97 Original release domestic box office: $101.1 million

$101.1 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $182.1 million

$182.1 million Original release international box office: $122.9 million

$122.9 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $221.4 million

$221.4 million Original release worldwide box office: $224 million

$224 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $403.5 million

$403.5 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $24.1 million

$24.1 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $43.5 million

$43.5 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

15. 'Good Will Hunting'

Domestic distributor: Miramax

Miramax Release date: 12/5/97

12/5/97 Original release domestic box office: $138.4 million

$138.4 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $249.4 million

$249.4 million Original release international box office: $87.5 million

$87.5 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $157.6 million

$157.6 million Original release worldwide box office: $225.9 million

$225.9 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $407 million

$407 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $272,912

$272,912 Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $491,597

$491,597 Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

14. 'Batman & Robin'

Domestic distributor: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Release date: 6/20/97

6/20/97 Original release domestic box office: $107.3 million

$107.3 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $193.3 million

$193.3 million Original release international box office: $130.9 million

$130.9 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $235.8 million

$235.8 million Original release worldwide box office: $238.2 million

$238.2 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $429.1 million

$429.1 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $42.9 million

$42.9 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $77.2 million

$77.2 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): $238.2

13. 'Face/Off'

Domestic distributor: Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Release date: 6/27/97

6/27/97 Original release domestic box office: $112.3 million

$112.3 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $202.2 million

$202.2 million Original release international box office: $133.4 million

$133.4 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $240.3 million

$240.3 million Original release worldwide box office: $245.7 million

$245.7 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $442.5 million

$442.5 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $23.4 million

$23.4 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $42.1 million

$42.1 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

12. 'Bean'

Domestic distributor: Gramercy Pictures

Gramercy Pictures Release date: 10/17/97

10/17/97 Original release domestic box office: $45.3 million

$45.3 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $81.6 million

$81.6 million Original release international box office: $205.9 million

$205.9 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $370.9 million

$370.9 million Original release worldwide box office: $251.2 million

$251.2 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $452.5 million

$452.5 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $2.3 million

$2.3 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $4.1 million

$4.1 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

11. 'Hercules'

Domestic distributor: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Fox Searchlight Pictures Release date: 6/15/97

6/15/97 Original release domestic box office: $99.1 million

$99.1 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $178.5 million

$178.5 million Original release international box office: $153.6 million

$153.6 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $276.7 million

$276.7 million Original release worldwide box office: $252.7 million

$252.7 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $455.2 million

$455.2 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $249,567

$249,567 Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $449,546

$449,546 Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

10. 'The Full Monty'

Domestic distributor: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Fox Searchlight Pictures Release date: 8/15/97

8/15/97 Original release domestic box office: $46 million

$46 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $82.8 million

$82.8 million Original release international box office: $212 million

$212 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $381.9 million

$381.9 million Original release worldwide box office: $257.9 million

$257.9 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $464.6 million

$464.6 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $176,585

$176,585 Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $318,083

$318,083 Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

9. 'The Fifth Element'

Domestic distributor: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment Release date: 5/9/97

5/9/97 Original release domestic box office: $63.8 million

$63.8 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $115 million

$115 million Original release international box office: $200 million

$200 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $360.2 million

$360.2 million Original release worldwide box office: $263.8 million

$263.8 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $475.2 million

$475.2 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $17 million

$17 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $30.7 million

$30.7 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): $263.9 million

8. 'My Best Friend's Wedding'

Domestic distributor: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment Release date: 6/20/97

6/20/97 Original release domestic box office: $127.1 million

$127.1 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $229 million

$229 million Original release international box office: $172.2 million

$172.2 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $310.1 million

$310.1 million Original release worldwide box office: $299.3 million

$299.3 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $539.1 million

$539.1 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $21.7 million

$21.7 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $39 million

$39 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

7. 'Liar Liar'

Domestic distributor: Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures Release date: 3/21/97

3/21/97 Original release domestic box office: $181.4 million

$181.4 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $326.8 million

$326.8 million Original release international box office: $121.3 million

$121.3 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $218.5 million

$218.5 million Original release worldwide box office: $302.7 million

$302.7 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $545.3 million

$545.3 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $31.4 million

$31.4 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $56.6 million

$56.6 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

6. 'As Good as It Gets'

Domestic distributor: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment Release date: 12/23/97

12/23/97 Original release domestic box office: $148.5 million

$148.5 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $267.5 million

$267.5 million Original release international box office: $165.7 million

$165.7 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $298.5 million

$298.5 million Original release worldwide box office: $314.2 million

$314.2 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $565.9 million

$565.9 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $12.6 million

$12.6 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $22.7 million

$22.7 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

5. 'Air Force One'

Domestic distributor: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment Release date: 7/25/97

7/25/97 Original release domestic box office: $173 million

$173 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $311.5 million

$311.5 million Original release international box office: $142.2 million

$142.2 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $256.1 million

$256.1 million Original release worldwide box office: $315.2 million

$315.2 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $567.7 million

$567.7 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $37.1 million

$37.1 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $66.9 million

$66.9 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

4. 'Tomorrow Never Dies'

Domestic distributor: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Release date: 12/19/97

12/19/97 Original release domestic box office: $125.3 million

$125.3 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $225.7 million

$225.7 million Original release international box office: $207.7 million

$207.7 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $374.1 million

$374.1 million Original release worldwide box office: $333 million

$333 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $599.9 million

$599.9 million Opening domestic weekend box office: $25.1 million

$25.1 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $45.3 million

$45.3 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

3. 'Men in Black'

Domestic distributor: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment Release date: 7/2/97

7/2/97 Original release domestic box office: $250.7 million

$250.7 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $451.6 million

$451.6 million Original release international box office: $338.7 million

$338.7 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $610.1 million

$610.1 million Original release worldwide box office: $589.4 million

$589.4 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Opening domestic weekend box office: $51.1 million

$51.1 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $92 million

$92 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

2. 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park'

Domestic distributor: Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures Release date: 5/23/97

5/23/97 Original release domestic box office: $229.1 million

$229.1 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $412.7 million

$412.7 million Original release international box office: $389.6 million

$389.6 million Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $701.7 million

$701.7 million Original release worldwide box office: $618.6 million

$618.6 million Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Opening domestic weekend box office: $72.1 million

$72.1 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $129.9 million

$129.9 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): N/A

1. 'Titanic'

Domestic distributor: Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Release date: 12/19/97

12/19/97 Original release domestic box office: $600.8 million

$600.8 million Original release domestic box office (adjusted to 2022): $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Original release international box office: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Original release international box office (adjusted to 2022): $2.2 billion

$2.2 billion Original release worldwide box office: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion Original release worldwide box office (adjusted to 2022): $3.3 billion

$3.3 billion Opening domestic weekend box office: $28.6 million

$28.6 million Opening domestic weekend box office (adjusted to 2022): $51.6 million

$51.6 million Total worldwide box office (if any change): $2.2 billion

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used Box Office Mojo data to find the 25 highest-grossing films released in 1997 in terms of (1) original release worldwide box office. For each of the 25 films, GOBankingRates also found the following: (2) original release domestic box office; (3) original release domestic box office adjusted to 2022 dollars; (4) original release international box office; (5) original release international box office adjusted to 2022 dollars; (6) original release worldwide box office adjusted to 2022 dollars; (7) opening domestic weekend box office; (8) opening domestic weekend box office adjusted to 2022 dollars, as well as (9) domestic distributor and (10) release date of film. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 23, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 25 Years Later: The 25 Highest-Grossing Movies of 1997