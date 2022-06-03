West Linn man arrested in child predator sting

Washington County Sheriff's Office warns there may be more victims of four arrested men

This story has been updated from its original version.

A 39-year-old West Linn man was arrested along with three other men Thursday, June 2, in a child predator sting by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremy Clingman, 39, of West Linn, Alvaro Lopez Gudiel, 48, of Aloha, Thomas Hoffmeister, 34, of Aloha, and Andrew Grabhorn, 32, of Battle Ground, Washington, were arrested after agreeing to meet for sex with officers posing as underage boys and girls, according to the sheriff's office.

The four men are charged with felonies of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree.

"Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of these four individuals and are asking anyone with additional information to call the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700," a press release stated.

The sheriff's office encouraged parents to talk to their children about online safety and the social media apps they may be using.