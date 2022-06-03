ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Police shoot, kill 13-year-old who rammed police cruiser in Texas

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N66ZE_0fzqtncB00

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said they were forced to open fire on a 13-year-old boy, killing him.

Police were responding to shots fired early Friday morning when they saw a red car matching the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting, NBC News reported.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KSAT that when the driver saw the officers, he backed up and T-boned a patrol car while trying to get away. The vehicle had also been reported stolen, KABB reported.

“He reverses and tries to go back in the other direction. He doesn’t know that there’s a police car behind him,” Capt. Jesse Salame told NBC News. “And when he sees the other police car behind him, it looks like he veers in and crashes into that (police) car purposely on the driver’s side.”

A second officer then opened fire on the driver, saying he feared “the other officer would be struck by the suspect’s vehicle,” according to the police report obtained by KABB.

The 13-year-old driver was hit once in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital, where he died, KSAT reported. There were two other teenagers inside the vehicle who were not hurt, police told KSAT.

None of the teenagers have been identified.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Cruiser#Violent Crime#Nbc News#Kabb#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Justice Department to review police response to Uvalde shooting

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to provide details about a review from the Justice Department that will examine the law enforcement response to attack on the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Twenty-one people, including 19 students, were killed in the mass shooting on May 24. The...
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock police identify man involved in assault at restaurant

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department has identified a man who was involved in an assault. Police said they were looking for a man who was involved in a May assault at Hooters at 2700 South IH-35. The man punched another customer several times before leaving the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

19-year-old Teresa Gonzales died after a crash in South Austin; driver accused of intoxication manslaughter (Austin, TX)

19-year-old Teresa Gonzales died after a crash in South Austin; driver accused of intoxication manslaughter (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 19-year-old Teresa Gonzales as the victim who lost her life following a single-vehicle accident Monday night in South Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal crash took place at about 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of the South I-35 northbound service road [...]
AUSTIN, TX
WSB Radio

School police chief a no-show at Uvalde City Council meeting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The school district police chief criticized for waiting too long before ordering law enforcement to confront and kill the gunman during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school did not appear at a City Council meeting in Uvalde on Tuesday, despite being newly elected to the panel.
UVALDE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Auto-pedestrian accident on Houston Highway

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident Friday night. It happened at approximately 10:37 pm Friday night when a 37-year-old man was crossing Houston Highway when a car going eastbound struck the man. The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in San Antonio with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
VICTORIA, TX
CNN

Texas officials are stonewalling the press in Uvalde

Nora Lopez, executive editor of the San Antonio Express-News, talks about covering the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting. “It’s become increasingly difficult for us to trust what authorities and what the police are telling us,” she says.
UVALDE, TX
inforney.com

Escaped convict caught after killing family of four

(The Center Square) – The hunt for escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez is over after he was killed in a police shootout Thursday night in a town located south of San Antonio. But prior to being killed, law enforcement officials believe he killed a family of four in Leon County where he initially escaped.
LEON COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

No criminal charges filed for high school prank in New Braunfels, district says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — After what "appeared to be a senior prank" at New Braunfels High School on May 18 an investigation has resulted in zero criminal charges filed, according to a statement by NBISD. The statement says all disciplinary actions and consequences for the students were issued in...
KSAT 12

Today’s gas prices in San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in Texas and around the country continue to climb as commuters feel the squeeze in their wallet. A report from KSAT shows prices surged 33 cents a gallon in just the past week, hitting a new record high of $4.50. That’s nearly $2 more per gallon than one year ago.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
74K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy