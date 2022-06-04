ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Villanueva campaign event at Olvera Street ends abruptly after protesters shout down sheriff

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4figyq_0fzqtky000

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva abruptly ended a campaign appearance at Olvera Street in downtown L.A. on Friday afternoon after being shouted down by protesters, some of whom later confronted City Councilman Kevin de León nearby.

Villanueva, who is running for reelection as sheriff, had been scheduled to speak at the noon press conference along with elected officials who support his "efforts to reduce crime and homelessness," according to a statement from his campaign.

"Olvera Street was left to become a homeless encampment but under Sheriff Villanueva's leadership, it was restored in just three weeks using the HOST (Homeless Outreach Services Team) model and secured housing placements for the unhoused," the news release said.

After being preceded at a microphone by 10 consecutive speakers, including former L.A. County District Attorney Steve Cooley, Villanueva began his remarks in Spanish by saying, "Si se puede," or "Yes, it can be done."

Protesters immediately began shouting, prompting the sheriff to pause before saying, "Well, let's ignore that and let's keep talking."

LA County sheriff thinks he'll avoid runoff in primary: Meet the other 8 candidates

Meet the eight candidates who are running against Alex Villanueva in the upcoming race for Los Angeles County sheriff.

One of Villanueva's supporters then took to the microphone and said, apparently in jest, "We asked for five protesters but they could only bring us three."

Other supporters then broke into a chant: "Villanueva! Villanueva!" However, the sheriff's opponents were not deterred. Some of them tried to approach Villanueva but were blocked by several men. Whether those men were private security officials or plainclothes LASD deputies was unclear.

After several minutes of shouting by the activists, Villanueva decided to end the campaign event when it became clear his remarks would not be heard without interruption.

WATCH: Full exchange between protestors and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva abruptly ended a campaign appearance at Olvera Street in downtown L.A. after being verbally confronted by several protesters.

He later encountered Kevin de León, who apparently happened to be at Olvera Street for a separate event.

Some of the demonstrators who were following Villanueva then turned their attention to the city councilman, closely surrounding him and shouting criticism as he walked toward a waiting car. De León got into the car and was driven away without incident.

No arrests were reported in either incident.

Comments / 88

Dennis Miller
4d ago

"Protestors" bought and paid for. I ve seen two of them at other events. You'd have to ask a democrap rep how much they pay these guys. Just above minimum wage, I guess

Reply(2)
27
firstofall
5d ago

Gangster paradise!! Old school cholos. And their generation of gangsters!! …. Of curse they don’t want law and order!!! The love Gascon and a new sheriff, to complement him!!

Reply(8)
46
Explain It Please
4d ago

Villanueva is likely the last decent law and order supporting person in leadership. The criminals want him out. That should be telling of their intentions. Gascon, the worst DA in the country wants a soft replacement for Villanueva so that crime can continue

Reply
27
