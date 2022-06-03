Mt. Hood Community College Softball takes home NWAC title

Saints win tournament with walk-off single to beat Bellevue Community College 8-7

The Mt. Hood Community College softball team was crowned the NWAC Softball Champions with a walk-off single to beat Bellevue 8-7 on Sunday, May 29 at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane, Wash. Bellevue got hot right off the bat bringing home four runs in the first and then adding two more in the second to take a 6-0 lead coming into the bottom of the second.

The saints Janelle Almaguer got the Saints on the board first with a sac-fly to left field that would bring in catcher Hailey Davis.

The Bellevue Bulldogs would go quiet after their explosive start only managing one more run in the sixth, while Mt. Hood slowly and methodically inched back each inning. Alexia Geary was on the mound for Saints in the first but after the weak showing Marley Johnson was sent in relief. Johnson was fantastic allowing only one run, six hits and striking out two in her seven innings of work.

Thanks to the Saint's strong pitching, the two teams were tied 7-7 in the eight after Leslie Main hit a single to score the tying run in the bottom of the seventh.

With the score still knotted up in the bottom of the eighth and with two out, Mckenzie Kosmicki took the bat and slapped the ball through the right side of the infield, bringing home Hope Burke from second and giving the Saints their sixth NWAC championship. Hailey Davis for Mt. Hood was named the Tournament Most Valuable Player. Davis was the most dangerous hitter all weekend going 12-for-16 with five home runs, 22 RBI and nine runs scored while playing great defense behind the plate. Bellevue took second place, the highest finish in program history. Clackamas finished third and Walla Walla placed fourth.

