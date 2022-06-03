Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Former Hamptons Home Sells for $13.6 Million (PHOTOS)
By Alicia Selin
KIDO Talk Radio
4 days ago
The gorgeous Hamptons home that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie previously lived in together has sold for over $13 million. The celebrity couple's former home has eight bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms and a yoga studio inside. The house is...
Twinning! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the first full glimpse of daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor's face in honor of her first birthday — and their adorable baby girl looks just like her big brother, Archie...
Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft made her television debut shortly after the verdict was reached in the high-profile Johnny Depp defamation trial. Appearing on CBS Mornings, Elaine had a lot to say, and made quite the impression in the process. At one point, CBS Mornings co-anchor Nate Burleson told the...
In the audience of the Manchester Arena there’s a girl holding up a homemade sign: “Billie,” it reads. “We will never outgrow you”. It’s an oddly touching and apposite message. The last time Billie Eilish played a solo show in Britain was in 2018. Her debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? had just been released, and the venues she was booked into were clearly too small to cope with her burgeoning success among a largely female, early teens audience. But four years is a long time in teenage pop – the things you like at 14 aren’t usually the things you like at 18 – and a lot has happened to Eilish in the interim. She cancelled a world tour as a result of Covid and released a new album, noticeably light on the kind of electro-goth bangers that helped propel its predecessor to multi-platinum success but heavy on wistfully opaque songs that suggested becoming a global teen idol when you were still a teenager yourself wasn’t much fun. She appeared on the cover of Vogue looking less like the sulky, skatewear-clad figure her audience was used to than the kind of blond vamp Raymond Chandler dreamed up in order to give Philip Marlowe a rough time. One regularly expressed theory was that Eilish had, perhaps deliberately, lost the room: teen audiences had moved on to other teenaged stars, such as Olivia Rodrigo.
Paula Rego, the internationally celebrated Portuguese-born British artist known for her visceral and unsettling work, has died age 87. The Victoria Miro gallery announced Rego’s death on Wednesday, saying: “She died peacefully this morning, after a short illness, at home in north London, surrounded by her family. Our heartfelt thoughts are with them.”
HARRISON Wagner, son of General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, has died at the age of 27. Wagner was found in a Los Angeles parking lot on Monday, according to the LA County case report. The cause of death is currently being investigated. Aside from Harrison, the soap stars...
