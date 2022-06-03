ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach ranked No. 1 in state for “grid events”, data shows

By Daniel Langhorne
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaguna Beach had more significant grid events than any community in the state over the last year, according to a novel crowdsourced dataset. Maryland-based Whisker Labs, creator of the Ting home electrical sensor used in about 100,000 homes nationwide, has offered data to Southern California Edison as a preventative tool to...

