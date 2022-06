Two parole reform bills pushed by New York criminal justice advocates became victims of rising violent crime around the country. Elder Parole (S.15A/A.8855A) and Fair and Timely Parole (S.7514/A.4231) both languished at the end of a legislative session marked by a fierce pushback by the public, Republicans and moderate Democrats who see the national rise in crime as a powerful counter-narrative to the push for social justice seen in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and many others.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO