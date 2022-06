Mario Strikers: Battle League could have just been another title in a long series of Mario sports games. It could have rehashed mechanics from previous Strikers games, and then called it a day. But between and throughout matches, the characters flaunt something not present in every Mario game: their personalities. Whether it’s Waluigi confidently lounging on the pitch just before kickoff, or Peach fanning off her frustration before letting her temper get the best of her, Battle League breathes new life into characters that not even mainline Mario games have been able to refresh for quite some time.

