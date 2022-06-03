ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

United Way hosts book fair for Kistler Elementary School students

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8tFQ_0fzqiFgy00
Students hold up free books they received at United Way of Wyoming Valley’s ‘Tag In’ Book Fair on Friday at Kistler Elementary. From left: Andrick Quezada Rodriguez, Jade Ruiz and Skylar Phillips. Submitted Photo

WILKES-BARRE — Elementary school students at Kistler Elementary attended a book fair Friday, hosted by the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

Jennifer Deemer, vice president of community impact at United Way of Wyoming Valley, said on Friday summer reading is critical, particularly for early learners, to retain knowledge and skills learned in the previous school year.

“Students who don’t read are at risk of falling behind, and our free book fair helps those students who would otherwise not have access to books,” Deemer said.

Local businesses and organizations partnered with United Way, donating a total of 10,175 gently used books. More than 3,000 books were earmarked for the annual book fair and the remaining books were distributed to local early learning centers and schools throughout the Wyoming Valley.

At the book fair, students were able to pick six free books to take home and read with their families over the summer.

The book fair is part of the United Way’s “Tag In” Summer Learning Program which encourages children from kindergarten to grade three to practice their literacy skills over the summer. Students who read at least six books will be rewarded with an ice cream party when they return to school in the fall.

“As always, we are so grateful to the United Way for their support of our students,” said Margo Serafini, the principal at Kistler Elementary School. “Reading is fundamental to a child’s future success in school and beyond, and the books received through ‘Tag In’ helps families in need.”

In the Wyoming Valley, only 36% of third-graders in the Wyoming Valley are reading at grade level. The United Way partners with the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading (GLR), a nationwide movement that ensures that more children in low-income families are reading at grade-level by the end of third grade.

Reading proficiently by third grade can be a determining factor if a child succeeds in school and graduates from high school prepared for college and career.

