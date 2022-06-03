Nanticoke man gets nine years for methamphetamine and heroin trafficking

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SCRANTON —A former Nanticoke resident was sentenced to nine years in prison on June 1 for his role in a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking conspiracy.

William Terron, 38, was sentenced by District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani. According to Attorney John C. Gurganus, Terron plead guilty and admitted to being part of a conspiracy to deliver between 1.5 and 5 kilograms of crystal meth and 1 to 3 kilograms of heroin in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Schuylkill counties back in 2018.

Terron was on of five individuals indicted by a grand jury in December of 2018 for trafficking meth in the region.

Amanda Boyle, 37, of Sweet Valley also received nine years imprisonment. Rudolph Ford, 33, of Olyphant received a seven year sentence. Francheska Quinones, 28, of Nanticoke, was handed a 63 month prison stay and Adam Holcomb, 37, of Shickshinny received 10 months.