Du Quoin, IL

Du Quoin boys track places 3 athletes, one relay in the Top 10 at state; Pinckneyville's Teel wins state 1600-meter run

By Geary Deniston
Daily Register
 4 days ago

The Du Quoin boys track team advanced three individuals and one relay team to the IHSA 1A state finals on Saturday, and all four finished in the Top 10. "We were hoping for a little higher finish as a team (tied for 32nd with nine points) with our 4x100 finishing a...

www.dailyregister.com

Daily Register

Chester softball player named All-American Scholar Athlete

Katelyn Shinabargar of Chester is one of eight Southeastern Illinois College softball players to be recognized this year as All-American Scholar Athletes by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. The others are Leia Bryant of Carrier Mills; Lory Cox of Marion; Whitley Hunter of Nashville, Illinois; Kirsten Jordan of Carterville; Madison...
CHESTER, IL
Daily Register

Jo Ann Martin of Chester

Jo Ann Martin, 86, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born to the late Leslie and Dorothy (nee Keel) Powell on Oct. 13, 1935 in East St. Louis, Illinois. Jo Ann married Sherman Martin on Dec. 31, 1952...
CHESTER, IL
Daily Register

Ellis Grove woman dies after head-on collision

An Ellis Grove woman died Tuesday, May 31, after a head-on collision on Illinois Route 3 in Randolph County, according to the Illinois State Police. Police said Amy J. Brown, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene late Tuesday afternoon. Savannah N. Sunneberg, 19, of Wentzville, Missouri, was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.
ELLIS GROVE, IL
Daily Register

Loretta "Marge" Margery Arnold of Marion

Loretta "Marge" Margery Arnold, 87, peacefully passed away on June 3, 2022, at Herrin Hospital surrounded by family. Marge was born in Monmouth, IL on November 19, 1934, to Loretta and James Leary. She was the only girl out of four siblings and she often laughingly referred to herself as "Dad's Favorite!" Marge's family owned many businesses, but the one that really mattered in her life was the Monmouth Hotel in the 1950s (currently the Monmouth Post Office). That's where she met the love of her life, Ronald Arnold from Springfield, who was in town expanding the General Telephone Systems in Monmouth. In 1959, they were married at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Ron was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. Marge quickly converted from the "Family Cubs Club" to a Cardinal fan. This made for very interesting and enthusiastic family gatherings throughout the years!
MARION, IL
Daily Register

Memorial Hospital Employee of the Quarter

Memorial Hospital CEO Brett Bollmann recently named Jeanice Brandes of Chester Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter 2022. Brandes has worked at Memorial Hospital since October of 2020 as a cook in the Dietary Department. When asked what she likes most about working at Memorial Hospital, Brandes replied,...
Daily Register

Marion Garden Club Absher signs 'National Garden Week' proclamation

MARION -- Garden Clubs throughout the world are celebrating National Garden Week this week, June 5-11. Garden Week involves setting aside a special week to strengthen communities by encouraging citizens of all ages to work toward goals. Among the activities are educational programs, environmental cleanup, community beautification, garden walks, and youth activities.
MARION, IL
Daily Register

Delta Kappa Gamma chapters hold joint meeting over brunch

The annual joint meeting of two area Delta Kappa Gamma Chapters was held at Scuttle Inn Restaurant in Percy. Beta Delta Chapter hosted Alpha Kappa Chapter members for the brunch and social gathering. A delicious brunch of quiche, sausage, breakfast potatoes, fruit and sweet rolls was served to the 27 members attending.
PERCY, IL
Daily Register

Look for 3% increase in June water, sewer bills

The price of everything is going up, from milk to gasoline, as inflation grips our national economy. Mayor Tom Page explained the cost of making the Mississippi River drinkable was through the roof as well. Page said chemicals for water treatment have more than doubled from their previous costs and...
CHESTER, IL

