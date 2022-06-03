Du Quoin boys track places 3 athletes, one relay in the Top 10 at state; Pinckneyville's Teel wins state 1600-meter run

Loretta "Marge" Margery Arnold, 87, peacefully passed away on June 3, 2022, at Herrin Hospital surrounded by family. Marge was born in Monmouth, IL on November 19, 1934, to Loretta and James Leary. She was the only girl out of four siblings and she often laughingly referred to herself as "Dad's Favorite!" Marge's family owned many businesses, but the one that really mattered in her life was the Monmouth Hotel in the 1950s (currently the Monmouth Post Office). That's where she met the love of her life, Ronald Arnold from Springfield, who was in town expanding the General Telephone Systems in Monmouth. In 1959, they were married at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Ron was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. Marge quickly converted from the "Family Cubs Club" to a Cardinal fan. This made for very interesting and enthusiastic family gatherings throughout the years!

MARION, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO