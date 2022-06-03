All births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between March 13 and March 31, 2022 unless otherwise noted:

Bishop, Amelia Elizabeth, daughter, was born March 30 to Hannah Welch and David Bishop of Leesburg.

Bracy, Kyla Simone and Nova Noelle, twin daughters, were born March 30 to Crystal Bracy and Brandon Bracy of Albany.

Brock, Elise Ann, daughter, was born March 19 to Grace Brock and Timothy Brock of Leesburg.

Chavers, Claire Elise, daughter, was born March 28 to Mary Chavers and Jeremy Chavers of Albany.

Collins, Ra’El King, son, was born March 23 to Shawn Collins and Hiram Collins of Thomasville.

Deane, Walker Flint, son, was born March 28 to Jessica Deane and Seth Deane.

Earnest, Rhett Daniel, son, was born March 29 to Rachel Earnest and David Earnest of Albany.

Gonzalez, Adrian Elias, son, was born March 29 to Melanie Ivey and Dima Gonzalez of Camilla.

Grier, Kyle Travon, son, was born March 30 to Quinteshia Grier of Blakely.

Griffin, McCoy Wingate, son, was born March 23 to Chandler Griffin and Matthew Griffin of Leesburg.

Guest, Yesean Zamir, son, was born March 27 to Schrell Guest of Leesburg.

Hadley, Ra’Mirio Eugene Rafyele, son, was born March 30 to Shaniqua Hadley of Thomasville.

Hall, Da’Kyrie Rashaude, son, was born March 21 to Mercedes Toomer and Dontavious Hall of Albany.

Hall, Alexander Devantae III, son, was born March 30 to Jazmine Roberts and Alexander Hall of Albany.

Hanniford, Ivy Grace, daughter, was born March 14 to Grace Hanniford and Seth Hanniford of Leesburg.

Harell, Maggie Lynn, daughter, was born March 31 to Shea Harrell and Stephen Harrell of Dawson.

Harrison, Justice Camille and Journee Camilla, twin daughters, were born March 20 to Jasmine Harrison of Moultrie.

Hawkins, Poetry Mi’Amour, daughter, was born March 30 to Lynshauntra Harris and Anthony Hawkins Jr. of Albany.

Henderson, Elizabeth Ruth, daughter, was born March 16 to Deanna Henderson and Jefferson Henderson of Leesburg.

Hernandez, Marcelo De Jesus Duque, son, was born March 13 to Yesenia Duque Hernandez and Luis Duque Hernandez of Tifton.

Herrington, Alice Marie, daughter, was born March 24 to Amber Turner and Brandon Herrington of Albany.

Hilson, Kaitlyn La’Nazzia Denise, daughter, was born March 31 to Shavoker Hilson of Albany.

Hunnewell, Hunter Gauge, son, was born March 16 to Lacy Hunnewell and Jason Hunnewell of Albany.

Jefferson, Javari Tony, son, was born March 26 to Brianna Jefferson and James Lennear of Albany.

Jenkins, Kehlani Dior, daughter, was born March 16 to Na’meesha Jenkins of Albany.

Jones, Ja’Carrian Immanuel, son, was March 19 to Ty’shinna Jenkins and Immanuel Jones of Albany.

Kennedy, Cortavious Trayon Jr., son, was born March 22 to Laterri Hicks and Cortavious Kennedy of Albany.

Lucena, Enzo Lionel Ortiz, son, was born March 22 to Andra Sales and Zaragoza Ortiz Lucena of Camilla.

Macon, Nathaniel Nehemiah, son, was born March 19 to Alexia Singletary and Elijah Macon of Albany.

Marshall, Brooklyn Jamel Beloved, daughter, was born March 31 to Jamese Poole and Monterrious Marshall of Albany.

Martinez, Naim Valentino, son, was born March 24 to Ceciia Adio and Justin Martinez of Leesburg.

McMillan, Karter Shawn, son, was born March 31 to Keirston McMillan of Albany.

McNeil, Bryson Malik, son, was born March 31 to Corislyn Braxton and James McNeil of Albany.

Miller, Kehlani Michelle, daughter, was born March 31 to Royzalynn Miller of Albany.

Moore, Emajyn Trasean, son, was born March 24 to Terrica Moore and Johnny Moore Jr. of Albany.

Moore, Waylon Charles, son, was born March 29 to Samantha Moore and Landon Moore of Dawson.

Paros, Atticus Andrew, son, was born March 25 to Kyle Paros and Dylan Paros of Albany.

Sims, Ladavia Jalicia, daughter, was born March 18 to Latoya Sims of Albany.

Smith, Skylar Dior Lashae, daughter, was born March 18 to Vonisha Smith of Dawson.

Smith, Teghan Sage and Realean Paisley, twin daughters, were born March 15 to Cassie Barkley and Stephen Smith Sr. of Leesburg.

Spann, Jayce Bernard, son, was born March 15 to Tymeshia Spann of Fort Gaines.

Suggs, Jermaine Jairo, son, was born March 16 to Jada Hewell and Preston Suggs of Albany.

Taylor, Dallas Lee, son, was born March 30 to Jaquaila Howard and Mantez Taylor of Albany.

Tyson, Emery Cate, daughter, was born March 31 to Susan Tyson and Alex Tyson Jr. of Leesburg.

Wagenhoffer, Sophia, daughter, was born March 31 to Jessica Wagenhoffer and Douglas Wagenhoffer of Albany.

Washington, Kim Ken’Iyah, daughter, was born March 20 to Keela Washington of Albany.

Waters, Keiland Jamir, son, was born March 24 to Le’Daceeas Waters of Pelham.

Watts, Miracle A’Nedra, daughter, was born March 29 to Deandrea Revels and Farley Watts Jr. of Americus.

Williams, Ortega Vashod, son, was born March 13 to Jasmine Williams of Albany.

Wills, Ava Grace, daughter, was born March 16 to Anna Wills and Terry Wills of Leesburg.

Young, Lailani Khamille, daughter, was born March 15 to LaToya Rivers and Lillo Young Sr. of Albany.