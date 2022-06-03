ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Massive bacon recall due to potential metal contamination

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you have bacon toppings in your fridge or freezer, you might need to double-check the label after a massive recall was announced. Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. recalled approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products that were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide....

Ohio WIC receives extra USDA waivers to assist families during baby formula shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday proved an update on what is being done to help Ohio's families impacted by the infant formula shortage. The governor spoke at a Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati and announced the acceptance of a waiver that will give families enrolled in Ohio Department of Health's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) more formula options.
Hoping Ohio will suspend its gas tax? Not so fast.

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — As prices continue to climb for daily items like groceries and gasoline, neighbors in Greater Cincinnati find themselves continuously wondering, "When will it end?" While no one knows for sure, shoppers in Eastgate are sharing their frustration and how inflation continues to target their own...
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans' daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn't always the case.
CINCINNATI, OH
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill construction delayed

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Completion of the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill has been pushed back to September due to construction delays, a post on the project's Facebook page says. The developers say they are "still aggressively pressing to improve this timeline, although we have limited control of the...
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Duke Energy raises prices on Cincinnati residents: city memo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Electricity rates are going both up and down in Cincinnati. Some will pay more over the next year; others will pay less. The difference is a City program that relies on renewable energy credits, reflecting a divide between the cost savings of green sources and the price volatility of fossil fuels.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ohio Gov. DeWine tours American Nitrile

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine toured American Nitrile's new advanced manufacturing facility Tuesday afternoon. American Nitrile, located in Grove City, is expected to employ 400 workers to produce approximately 3.6 billion nitrile gloves per year, according to a press release from the governor's office. Gov. DeWine...
OHIO STATE
Celebrate all things German at Schwabenfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Just about everyone knows about Oktoberfest but we are focusing on the German summer festival Schwabenfest. Nick Krummen and Hansi Weissman from the Donaschwaben Society talk about the festival that celebrates all things German.
CINCINNATI, OH
Record high gas prices hit the Dayton-area

Gas prices are at record highs in the Miami Valley. An expert from tech company GasBuddy told media outlets that he predicts a gallon of gas in Ohio might cost five dollars by mid-June. In some states the price has already hit that mark. In Ohio, the average price for...
DAYTON, OH
Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Family moves across country to find Brown County home vandalized

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One of the Tri-State's newest families is rethinking their dreams of a quiet life in the countryside after discovering their new home in Brown County has been gutted by vandals. The Valencias purchased their house on Richey Road in February, but hadn't planned to move...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
19-day closure along OH-72 for double culvert replacement

WILSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a 19-day closure along OH-72 to allow for two culvert replacements. Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation's Clinton County maintenance facility will close OH-72 between Sabina and Thorpe Roads beginning Monday. The closure will remain in effect through...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Circus World family entertainment center opens in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — There's an entertainment center that just opened in Erlanger that's sure to provide fun for the entire family. Circus World opened on Friday on the upper level of Strike & Spare bowling alley. It features arcade games with redemption prizes, roller skating, a virtual reality roller...
ERLANGER, KY
Cincinnati police searching for woman threatening to harm herself, others

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating an endangered missing person, Britney Johnson, who was last seen on Monday. Officers said Johnson had made statements threatening to kill herself and others that stand in her way, including the police. Authorities say Johnson also...
CINCINNATI, OH
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
GREENVILLE, OH
OH-222 closes for culvert replacement project in Clermont County

FELICITY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that OH-222 will close for 20 days beginning Monday as part of a districtwide culvert replacement project. ODOT contractors will close OH-222 between OH-756 and Caldwell Road until Sunday, June 26. Detours will be available via OH-743 and OH-756.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati officer reassigned over 'pure evil' tattoo, later fired for insubordination, failure of good behavior

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer is out of a job after tattooing the words "pure" and "evil" on his hands. Eric Weyda was fired from the department after getting "pure" tattooed on his right knuckles and "evil" on his left knuckles. Now he is trying to get his job back. Weyda appealed the decision to dismiss him and filed a grievance through the Fraternal Order of Police.
CINCINNATI, OH

