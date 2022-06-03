ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas ISD Challenges Students to Make Communities Better Through Learning

By Wayne Carter
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever watched a child think hard about something? Their little heads seem to bubble over with ideas. Dallas ISD wanted to find out. The district put groups together and asked them to come up with solutions to problems they see in our everyday lives. Miranda Martinez, a...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Thousands of Students Enroll in Fort Worth ISD Summer Learning Sessions

From the traffic tie-ups out front to kids in their fancy new threads, it's already back to school Monday for thousands of students in the Fort Worth Independent School District. Santiago Suarez fought back those first-day jitters and said he knows he really needs to be here. "I think it's...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

T.D. Jakes STEAM Academy Hackathon Offers Students Bridge to Future

Students from across North Texas gathered at The Potter's House in Dallas for the first day of the T.D. Jakes STEAM Academy Hackathon. "This is a bridge I want you to cross and have a good time crossing over it," Bishop T.D. Jakes told students. "It's gonna change your life."
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Dallas Summer Camp Built to Inspire Kids

The Dallas Champions Academy is doing something good for kids in the community. They are hosting a free camp for boys and girls ages 8-18 from June 27 through July 1. Kids in south and east Dallas can enjoy the camp organizers say will inspire and educate when it comes to discipline, trust, respect and hard work.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth ISD Starts Summer School as Nation Eyes School Security

Fort Worth Independent School District elementary and middle school students return to the classroom for summer school on Monday. High school students are set to start summer school on June 13. The return to school comes in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and...
FORT WORTH, TX
K12@Dallas

Geneva Heights Elementary students say goodbye to their school with writings on the wall

As a two-year reconstruction project begins, students from Geneva Heights Elementary said goodbye to a school building that has been serving the Dallas community since 1931. The farewell ceremony was held on Friday, May 27, for faculty members, students and parents to say goodbye before the existing structure is demolished. As part of the farewell, attendees were given markers to write their own personal goodbye messages on the walls. They were also treated to a sneak peek of the new school, which is set to open in fall 2024. Until then, students and staff will be operating from the former Jill Stone Elementary School in Vickery Meadows.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Pride on Full Display at Fair Park Parade

It was a sea of rainbows and colorful floats at Fair Park for the Pride Parade. Fair Park was decked out in every color, and back bigger than ever. “This means acceptance, love, and honoring and showing that we’re proud of who we are,” said Vincent DeLuna, Operations Director.
DALLAS, TX
#Dallas Isd
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Leaders Hear Plan to Fight Invasive Beetle

The invasive beetle known as the emerald ash borer was up for discussion Monday in Dallas City Council, with city leaders given a plan for stopping the insect from spreading. The emerald ash borer, or EAB, was confirmed to have arrived in Dallas County and city limits in May. WHAT...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Evictions Rising Across North Texas as Record Rent, Inflation Affect Families

Evictions are on the rise across North Texas. Skyrocketing rent, inflation and rising gas prices are putting the squeeze on family budgets. There's concern it could only get worse. Adding to the issue, COVID-19 relief money that was helping people with rent during the pandemic is running out. Some programs...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Fired Collin College professor lands new job at Southern Methodist University

After more than a year of controversy over allegations of free speech violations between Phillips and college administrators, Phillips said he was fired by the school in May. His contract was not renewed, despite years of student and peer approval, ongoing scholarship, and honors earned from other historians. For fourteen...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

‘Bakari Williams Protocol’ in effect at Arlington summer splash pads

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A sweet, beautiful, innocent child. That’s how the parents of Bakari Williams, 3, described him. But a visit to his favorite Arlington splash pad last September proved deadly when he contracted a brain-eating amoeba and died. “The safety measures we had in place were...
ARLINGTON, TX
garlandjournal.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Winfred Parnell, MD.

Dr. Winfred Parnell’s patients absolutely love him! A graduate of Florida A&M University and the University of Florida School of Medicine, Dr. Parnell is a founding partner of Carlos & Parnell, M.D., P.A., and has been an active partner since 1981. Dr. Parnell devotes a great deal of time with a vigorous community outreach initiative that addresses quality of life issues, particularly for women. He specializes in obstetrics, annual exams, gynecology, infertility, and gynecologic surgery. It’s important to note that Dr. Parnell pioneered robotic surgery at Medical City Dallas. He has impeccable credentials and has also served as a member of the Board of Trustees, Medical City Dallas; Board of Managers for Parkland Hospital and Associate clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Located at 7777 Forest Lane in Suite 560 in Dallas, he can be reached at 972-566-4862.
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: South Dallas Smiles

Masks are coming off and some of us are ready, but some of us would benefit from a visit to South Dallas Smiles at​ 4432 Malcolm X Blvd. Just give them a call at 214-565-4330 South Dallas Smiles Dental is a general dental office that has been performing all types of preventive dentistry. Dr. Demetra Jones does extractions, both simple and surgical, as well as root canals and crowns. It’s important to note that even if you do not have any teeth, South Dallas Smiles can get you to smile again by replacing missing teeth using partials, dentures, and bridges. There’s so much more. Give them a call and share your beautiful smile.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Three Factors Helped Three North Texas Cities Become Havens For Renters

Texas is a happening place for renters. RentCafé ranks 12 Texas cities — three from the Dallas-Fort Worth area — in its list of Best U.S. Cities for Renters in 2022. Plano ranks 13th, Fort Worth 20th, and Dallas 49th among 115 candidates determined from RentCafé’s three main categories (cost of living and housing, local economy, and quality of life). The rankings reflect apartment rentals and not home rentals.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Moms Demand Action Advocate for Gun Safety at Dallas Pride

In a sea of rainbow colors at Fair Park on Sunday afternoon at the Dallas Pride parade, there were dozens of participants clad in all orange as a symbol to remember those lost to gun violence and advocate for gun safety legislation. Blair Taylor has been pushing for changes to...
DALLAS, TX

