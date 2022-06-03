Kyle City Council to vote on interlocal agreement with Hays County for streetlight, sidewalk improvements on Dacy Lane

Dripping Springs City Council members approved measures that will allow a free, regional skatepark to be built in Founders Memorial Park at a June 7 meeting. The council voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Hays County and the Dripping Springs Community Foundation to fund construction of the plaza-style skatepark. The city will be responsible for providing park land, reviewing construction plans and contracts, and operating the skatepark after its completion. Hays County will pay the Dripping Springs Community Foundation about $624,000 for construction costs. The foundation will then distribute funds to Dripping Springs Skatepark Inc., a community group that will be responsible for the park’s design and construction.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO