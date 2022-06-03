ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Kyle City Council to vote on interlocal agreement with Hays County for streetlight, sidewalk improvements on Dacy Lane

By Zara Flores
 4 days ago
Kyle City Council is expected to vote to sign onto an interlocal agreement with Hays County at an upcoming meeting June 7 at City Hall. The Hays County Commissioners...

Community Impact Austin

Travis County commissioners approve additional reimbursement to cover relocation of Rosemont at Oak Valley residents after Winter Storm Uri

On June 7, the Travis County Commissioners Court approved $1.29 million in reimbursements to the county’s Strategic Housing Finance Corporation to cover costs related to relocating families from the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartments. The affordable apartment complex was heavily damaged during Winter Storm Uri, including broken pipes, a...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lakeway receives mixed reviews on transportation proposals

Council chambers were packed Monday, June 6, as citizens addressed Lakeway City Council at a special meeting in which the council discussed several transportation projects around the city. Engineers with Walter P. Moore presented council with different options for several projects the city has identified in its comprehensive transportation plan....
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community skatepark project moves forward in Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs City Council members approved measures that will allow a free, regional skatepark to be built in Founders Memorial Park at a June 7 meeting. The council voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Hays County and the Dripping Springs Community Foundation to fund construction of the plaza-style skatepark. The city will be responsible for providing park land, reviewing construction plans and contracts, and operating the skatepark after its completion. Hays County will pay the Dripping Springs Community Foundation about $624,000 for construction costs. The foundation will then distribute funds to Dripping Springs Skatepark Inc., a community group that will be responsible for the park’s design and construction.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Buda gets presentation from CAMPO official that hints at additional funding available in early 2023

Buda City Council received a presentation from Ashby Johnson, executive director for the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, at a June 7 meeting regarding transportation initiatives in the city of Buda and within the Central Texas region. CAMPO is the metropolitan planning organization subsidiary responsible for the transportation plans that...
BUDA, TX
Opposition growing to South Llano River recreational dam proposal

The Llano County Commissioners Court voted to formally request a contested case hearing on a private recreational dam proposed on the South Llano River. The vote came during a special meeting Monday, June 6. The deadline to request a hearing or comment on the application is Friday, June 11. The...
LLANO, TX
A big film studio is coming to San Marcos, but environmentalists are concerned about the location

Hays County could be the next region in Central Texas to house a massive, full-service film production studio. At tonight’s San Marcos City Council meeting, members are weighing what kind of economic incentives to give the company that wants to build it. But many are concerned that the proposed location is on environmentally sensitive land: a 75-acre slice of the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new elementary schools

Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin fire, police, EMS departments weigh spending, staffing increases in FY 2022-23 budget plans

Austin's three public safety departments are eyeing moderate budget increases for the coming fiscal year and will also ask city officials to consider funding other priorities, including several dozen new staff positions and millions of dollars for operations and other programs. Representatives with the Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department...
AUSTIN, TX
