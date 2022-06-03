ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

This Louisiana Barn is Giving Penguin Lovers the Best Day Ever

By Krystal Montez
K945
K945
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It wasn't long ago that many of us lost our ever-loving minds after finding out that we were able to swim with otters in Louisiana. When you step into Barn Hill Preserve you basically become Snow White. Barn Hill Preserve is located on 12 acres in Ethel Louisiana. Not...

k945.com

Comments / 1

Related
99.9 KTDY

Queen of Louisiana Seafood Crowned in Lafayette

Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title. Cusey was a first-time competitor in the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
K945

Who Is Named ‘Queen of Louisiana Seafood’?

This is one cooking crown that is coveted across the Gulf Coast Region. Louisiana has named the winner of the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cookoff. The winner is Chef Amanda Cusey from Lake Charles. Chefs from New Orleans and Baton Rouge take home first and second runner up spots in this culinary competition.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

5 of Louisiana’s Oldest Restaurants Make Their Home in Shreveport

Obviously, in Louisiana, we love food. After all, we have some of the best culinary delights in the world! OnlyinYourState.com recently came out with a list of the top 11 oldest restaurants in Louisiana and after going through their list, we found a few eateries they missed. Thanks to our diligent research, we know that five of the oldest (and best) restaurants in Louisiana call Shreveport home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Pets & Animals
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
City
Ethel, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Ruby, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
K945

Beautiful Louisiana ‘Barn’ Home for Sale Perfect for Entertaining

If you're looking for tons of designer accents in a rural setting on 15 acres, this house for sale in Folsom, LA will have you reaching for your checkbook!. If living the dream for you consists of a country property featuring new construction, look no further than this gorgeous Folsom, LA home being offered for sale via Zillow.com by Dominique S. Dennoun at Homesmart Realty South.
FOLSOM, LA
99.9 KTDY

Dave & Buster’s Negotiating New Lafayette Location

Believe it or not, Dave & Buster's is reportedly in negotiations to open a new location right here in Lafayette. According to theadvocate.com, Dave & Buster's is currently in the negotiation phase of opening a new location in Lafayette. Reportedly, Dave & Buster's filed a permit for the property last...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Can the Power of Prayer Change the Course of a Storm?—This Story Might Make You a Believer

Sunday, June, 5 at approximately 6 PM, severe thunderstorms with intense winds, lightning, rain and hail developed over St. Landry Parish. These storms were severe enough to cause major wind and hail damage. I watched them develop on the local radar with deep red colors and pink, a color that you don't normally see on weather apps. As it turns out, pink represents the most severe thunderstorms on the weather app I was using. These intense storms were headed straight for Lafayette moving quickly.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#The Best Day Ever#White Wine#Otters#This Louisiana Barn#Barn Hill Preserve#African#Barn Hills Preserve
bigeasymagazine.com

New Orleans ‘Takeover’ By Baton Rouge Car Clubs, Street Racing Groups Outrages Residents, Officials

A so-called “takeover” of New Orleans streets by several Baton Rouge car clubs and street racing groups has resulted in outrage from both New Orleans officials and residents after several social media videos showing street racers backing up traffic, blocking police vehicles, and then jumping on them when police attempted to get through went viral on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Horror film shot in New Orleans features Lafayette native Lo Graham

Actress and Lafayette native Lo Graham, who has roles in CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans and other shows, stars in the film Unhuman, a horror movie digitally released Friday. Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Graham talks about her starring role in the film, which was filmed in New Orleans and is about a group of high school students whose school bus crashes on a field trip. Unhuman is a Blumhouse Productions horror movie.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
myneworleans.com

Mystery of the Missing Driver

For the next half-hour or so my life would take a turn, though not the turn I had expected. I was waiting in traffic at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Carrolton Street in Metairie for the left-turn signal. This is a turn I make practically every day, but it was not going to be so easy this day. The turn arrow came on but the car in front of me did not move. I gave it a few seconds and then honked. By this time the drivers behind me had gotten impatient and there was a chorus of honkers. I looked around to see in someone had left the vehicle but saw no one. Then the light changed its cycle back to red. I realized that once the arrow came back, I might have to work myself around the car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Brief incident at Mall of Louisiana sends some shoppers scurrying

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire alarm sounded at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday (June 2) evening, but officials later confirmed that neither smoke nor fire was found. Some shoppers were asked to leave certain areas of the mall shortly before 6 p.m., but representatives with St. George Fire confirmed that an investigation into the incident yielded no reason for concern.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy