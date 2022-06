The Boston Bruins' decision to fire Bruce Cassidy came as a surprise to many -- including Bruce Cassidy, it appears. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Monday night they have relieved Cassidy of his duties, ending his five-plus-season tenure as head coach. Cassidy had guided the Bruins to the playoffs in each those seasons and brought the team within one win of a Stanley Cup in 2019, so the move wasn't without controversy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO