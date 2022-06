The Colorado Medical Society (CMS) has announced that Chief Executive Officer Bryan Campbell has resigned from the organization to pursue other career opportunities. Mr. Campbell began service to CMS in January of 2020, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Colorado. His tenure is marked by an aggressive response to the pandemic which provided resources to every physician in Colorado, including access to personal protective equipment and weekly statewide webinars with public health officials.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO