Frank Gore officially announces retirement from NFL

At 39 years old, former Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore has announced his retirement and signed a one-day contract to do so with the San Francisco 49ers.

Gore spent 16 seasons in the NFL and accumulated exactly 16,000 rushing yards during his career. The first 10 of those seasons were spent with the 49ers so it only makes sense that he officially retires with the team he was drafted by.

Gore’s best season with the Colts came during the 2016 season when he took 263 carries for 1,025 rushing yards and four touchdowns. After the 2017 season, Gore signed with the Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019) and New York Jets (2020).

While Gore signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on his official retirement day, the NFL isn’t the same as MLB where a player selects a team to retire with. If and when—the latter being the better question—Gore is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he will go in as a member of the 49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets.

During his three seasons with the Colts, Gore started all 48 games recording 784 carries for 2,953 and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Gore’s 16,000 career rushing yards are third-most all-time so there is a more than solid chance he gets into Canton.