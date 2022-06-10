ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Leaders plead for action on Texas gun laws after Uvalde tragedy

By Ted Oberg, Daniela Hurtado
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTcAQ_0fzpw1US00

Two weeks after the nation's second deadliest school shooting, there are still so many unanswered questions.

Thursday, ABC13's Daniela Hurtado and 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg gathered a panel of leaders and experts for an Action 13 town hall, answering your concerns about school safety in the wake of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"The biggest failure was the isolate, distract and neutralize, as quickly as possible, the active shooter," Republican State Rep. Dan Huberty said. "If the police aren't going to engage or the responders aren't going to engage in it, it's very different."

The shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers was the seventh of nine total school shooting in Texas this year alone.

The president of Texas' oldest education organization said Thursday that teachers across the state want to see action, not more conversations after the Uvalde massacre.

"We need changes so that people that are dangerous don't get the weapons that cause this kind of tragedy," TSTA president Ovidia Molina said. "We want to make sure that our students feel safe, that our schools do not feel like prisons, that our children love to come to school and aren't afraid to do so."

Throughout the hour, our panel explored a multitude of issues related to school shootings, from reforming safety training for school districts to expanding access to mental health services, especially to rural communities statewide.

Most panelists, however, said there is an urgency to address Texas gun laws to curb these deadly acts of violence.

WATCH: How should the Texas legislature respond to Uvalde?

Republican State Rep. Dan Huberty (left) and Democratic State Rep. Jon Rosenthal (right) made specific recommendations for securing schools Thursday during ABC13's "Action 13: Uvalde School Tragedy" town hall.

"I think there is no question the problem is the easy access to these horrific weapons by people who shouldn't have them, so we should address that first," Democratic State Rep. Jon Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal suggested lawmakers should immediately raise the age to buy semiautomatic weapons from 18 to 21, and strengthen background checks to purchase firearms.

"In the past several cycles, the Texas state legislature has loosened gun laws, and as a direct response to that, we've had an increase in gun violence," Rosenthal said. "Evil exists and when we make it totally easy for evil people to get weapons of destruction like this, that is a recipe for disaster."

From across the political aisle, Huberty said raising the age limit to purchase semiautomatic weapons was "reasonable," but encouraged a multifaceted approach to hardening schools, including additional funding to provide more school counselors and police to communities, in addition to the tactical gear necessary to respond to these events.

Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department named a team of experts tasked with investigating the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

Earlier this week, ABC News reported the families of four Uvalde shooting victims are suing the estate of the suspected gunman .

The father of 10-year-old victim Amerie Jo Garza has also retained lawyers who helped the families of the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School victims
sue a U.S. rifle maker .

Since 2013, Texas has led the nation in school shootings, according to research by Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization that formed after the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Conn.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386. The Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line can be reached at 833-986-1919.

Viewers can watch the town hall anywhere they stream Eyewitness News, including on Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FU95d_0fzpw1US00

Comments / 31

Right tight, Left loose
9d ago

There were definitely mistakes made, but the most serious mistakes were made prior to all these shootings. There's not enough Background checks, deep enough to STOP the Incompetents from Buying and Owning a weapon at all. There's like 50 million "AR" owners out there and 99.9% have never been used to "Kill" anyone.

Reply(2)
6
Primate
3d ago

An AR-15 would never be used by the Military because it's an inferior weapon to the ones that the Military chooses to use. I should know considering I used to Test weapons for the military long ago. An AR-15 may look like a Military weapon because of the added cosmetics but it isn't a military grade weapon. Politicians and News and Social media called an AR-15 an Assault Rifle which is incorrect because AR stands for ArmaLite Rifle in which this constant semantics by the political class is making people gullible and stupid by their fears 😨 every time they watch it on News. I can't tell you how many people I've witnessed talk about this subject with little regard to knowledge and experience 😳 its like if you were to talk about brain 🧠 surgery because you watched the News or read an article about it on the Internet. IT'S INSANE! Yet people do it every day.

Reply
5
Primate
3d ago

Can an AR-15 be used for hunting? YES it's very similar to my Ruger Ranch Rifle only without the scary 😨 cosmetics and I also have a 30 round clip along with my 100 round clip which often doesn't work because it gets easily jammed. People are frightened of guns and they should be but also respect its use and justification. Hoplophobia is the fear of guns and many people I've come across have it in some form or another. I grew up around guns and was taught to respect them for what they can do. That is rarely taught anymore in this weird cultural society we are living under.

Reply(6)
2
Related
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
UVALDE, TX
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Huberty
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#School Shootings#School Safety#Robb Elementary School#Republican#State#Tsta#Communities Statewi
The Independent

Off-duty deputy who responded to Uvalde shooting is fired following arrest for public intoxication

A Texas sheriff’s deputy from a neighbouring force who was sent to assist the Uvalde police department last month following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead has been fired after he was arrested for public intoxication.The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Christopher Lofton was no longer an employee of the force and has been “permanently relieved of his duties” after the force conducted an internal investigation into the 2 June incident where the then-deputy was drunk enough to be considered “a danger to himself and others”.“Deputy Lofton was off-duty at the time...
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy