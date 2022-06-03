Page Continues to Turn for Doylestown’s Former Library as It Transition to Condos

Image via Ralph Fey AIA Architects at the Bucks County Herald.

Artist's rendering of The Residences, a development of upscale condos coming to Doylestown.

Multilevel units for residences are replacing the former multilevel shelves for books that once lined the walls of 50 N. Main St. in downtown Doylestown. The ongoing renovation of the former library there will result in The Residences, an upscale condo, as reported by Freda R. Savana in the Bucks County Herald.

The site will eventually yield six units. But hints of the library are being interwoven into the design. Original brick and wood, salvaged from the existing structure, will meld with a new steel-and-concrete infrastructure. Ensuring that everything fits thematically is Ralph Fey, the Doylestown-based architect.

The resulting condos will comprise mainly two-bedroom capacities.

The penthouse, however, is a three-bedroom wonder. With nearly 3,000 sq. ft. of space, its floor-to-ceiling windows will enable spectacular views of the borough year-round.

That vantage, however, comes at a premium; the penthouse’s sale price is $2.5 million.

The smaller condos bear luxury prices as well, both around $1.5 million.

Amenities include covered, heated garages, rooftop terraces for some units, and a first floor of commercial entities projected to include a wine bar and high-end restaurant.

More on The Residences is at the Bucks County Herald.