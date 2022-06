Looking from the bridge at the blue water on the Pamlico River and the overall scenic view, Washington it appears to be a small village. Since Washington was founded in 1776 it has been a hustling community with ship-building being a large part of the economic success. At one time, Castle Island was the largest builder of ships that floated the Pamlico and Tar Rivers. The island itself was bustling with ship building. Now it is simply used for boating and sandbar parties.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO