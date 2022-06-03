ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Arthur “Art” Carawan II

By The Daily News
thewashingtondailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Arthur Windley “Art” Carawan II, age 55, a resident of Washington, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 6, 2022, at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington. The following will serve...

www.thewashingtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

Marjory P. Mizell

Marjory Estell Pierce Mizell, age 100, a resident of Plymouth, NC died Monday June 6, 2022 at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington, which is honored to serve the Mizell family.
PLYMOUTH, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Shirley Love Saunders

Shirley Love Saunders, 84, of Washington, NC, died on June 2, 2022, at home. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Saturday June 11, 2022 at Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 US Highway 264 E, Washington, NC. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the services at 9:00am – 11:00 am, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Church. The family will receive family and friends at the home Monday-Thursday from 3:00pm – 7:00pm. Due to COVID-19, please wear masks when attending the service. Please practice social distancing so that we all can stay safe. Arrangements by Leon Randolph Funeral Home, 208 West Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Washington, NC.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Charles F. Cowell, Jr.

Mr. Charles Fowler Cowell, Jr., age 93, a resident of Washington Park, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at Ridgewood Manor in Washington. The family received friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory. A funeral service was held at 11:00 AM...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Juneteenth and Washington’s Freedom Day

On Monday, June 20th, America will celebrate its newest Federal holiday, Juneteenth. Juneteenth also known as ‘Emancipation Day,’ Freedom Day, Black Independence Day or Jubilee Day commemorates the emancipation of all enslaved African-Americans in this country. Originating in Galveston Texas, Juneteenth celebrates the day on June 19th, 1865...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, NC
Obituaries
State
Virginia State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
City
Williamston, NC
State
Washington State
thewashingtondailynews.com

Mary Louise Mayo

Mary Louise Mayo, 85, of Lake Tillery passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Atrium Health Stanly Hospital. Mary Louise was born September 1, 1936 in Bexar County, TX to the late Louis William Weir and Mary Blackstock Weir. She was raised near San Antonio, TX, but her journey through life allowed her to experience and enjoy many places. After meeting and marrying Merle Mayo in Texas, they moved to Aurora, NC, running a farm that included a crop-dusting operation. She applied her bright green thumb to a successful greenhouse/nursery business. They later built a shopping center in town where they operated both a restaurant and clothing store. After moving to Cary, and then Sanford, in the mid-eighties, she broadened her skills from managing a retail shoe store, to becoming a licensed real estate agent, office secretary, and property manager for Cross and Brinn Real Estate. Mary Louise enjoyed working and being helpful to others.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Friendly folks, fried chicken and collards

Looking from the bridge at the blue water on the Pamlico River and the overall scenic view, Washington it appears to be a small village. Since Washington was founded in 1776 it has been a hustling community with ship-building being a large part of the economic success. At one time, Castle Island was the largest builder of ships that floated the Pamlico and Tar Rivers. The island itself was bustling with ship building. Now it is simply used for boating and sandbar parties.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Charlie Kent Alligood

Mr. Charlie Kent Alligood, age 79, a resident of Winterville, died at his home Thursday, June 2, 2022. The family will receive friends from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM Friday, June 17, 2022 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of Mr. Alligood’s life will follow at 6:00 PM...
WINTERVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Bows raise funds for Shepard Cancer Foundation

Bows made with purple and pink ribbons are popping up in downtown Washington and greeting patrons at the front door of small businesses. The purpose of the bows is to raise awareness surrounding all types of cancer as well as raise money for the Shepard Cancer Foundation. Bows will be...
WASHINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy