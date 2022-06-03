Arthur “Art” Carawan II

Mary Louise Mayo, 85, of Lake Tillery passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Atrium Health Stanly Hospital. Mary Louise was born September 1, 1936 in Bexar County, TX to the late Louis William Weir and Mary Blackstock Weir. She was raised near San Antonio, TX, but her journey through life allowed her to experience and enjoy many places. After meeting and marrying Merle Mayo in Texas, they moved to Aurora, NC, running a farm that included a crop-dusting operation. She applied her bright green thumb to a successful greenhouse/nursery business. They later built a shopping center in town where they operated both a restaurant and clothing store. After moving to Cary, and then Sanford, in the mid-eighties, she broadened her skills from managing a retail shoe store, to becoming a licensed real estate agent, office secretary, and property manager for Cross and Brinn Real Estate. Mary Louise enjoyed working and being helpful to others.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO