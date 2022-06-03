ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family Activities in St. Lawrence County

Romesentinel.com

St. Lawrence County man gets felony DWI in Lewis County

HARRISVILLE — A St. Lawrence County man was charged with felony drunken driving after his pickup truck crashed into a motorcycle in Lewis County late Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Kyle A. Bigwarfe, 28, of Gouverneur, was drunk behind the wheel of...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Norwood woman charged with endangering the welfare of a child

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County woman faces charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic incident in the town of Norwood. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they investigated the incident on May 30 in the village of Norwood. The investigation determined that 34-year-old Ashley A. Fuller had placed her hand around the throat of a juvenile causing the juvenile to have difficulty breathing.
NORWOOD, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County confirms 91 new COVID-19 cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has logged 91 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday. This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence Health on Monday. The report also stated that there were 112 active cases in the county, which was a decrease from Thursday’s numbers.
wwnytv.com

Norwood woman accused of obstructing child’s breathing

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A 34-year-old Norwood woman is accused of putting her hand around the throat of a child, obstructing breathing. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Ashley Fuller with misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child. Officials allege Fuller...
informnny.com

Brasher man charged with harassment

BRASHER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County man is facing charges after being involved in a domestic dispute in the town of Brasher in May. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Benjamin F. Marsh is accused of having unwanted contact with another person during a domestic dispute. After investigating the complaint, the SLCSO arrested and charged Marsh with Harassment in the second degree on June 6.
WIBX 950

Back At It: Popular CNY Dining Spot To Re-Open This Fall

A well-known spot for fine dining over the years is slated to re-open this fall in Herkimer County. Tucker Rosemyer, who previously operated Purple Cow at that very same location, says he is preparing to re-open the now vacant restaurant on West Main Street in Frankfort. The new name will...
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

4 stolen vehicles found in St. Lawrence County, suspects arrested

LISBON/ CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Arrests have been made in connection to stolen vehicles in St. Lawrence County. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on June 2 deputies were investigating a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Fulton Road on the Town of Lisbon when they were called to an incident in Canton.
Syracuse.com

A Central NY county is among top 10 for cheapest homes in state

Oswego County, just north of Syracuse, has among the least expensive homes in New York, according to a recent list from Stacker. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020 using data from the National Association of Realtors. Oswego County is 10th on the list with a typical monthly mortgage payment of $425.
Q 105.7

10 Summertime Restaurants In Upstate New York That Deserve Way More Credit

The warmer weather is on the way for Utica, Rome, Central New York, and all of Upstate New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready?. There's nothing like walking outside and hanging by the water at Oneida Lake, or up North in Old Forge. Maybe one of your favorite summer activities is just relaxing on an outdoor patio with food and a beer.
Adirondack Explorer

The most magnificent waterfalls in the park

St. Lawrence County’s Tooley Pond Road offers slam-dunk of falls viewing. It seems that everyone in St. Lawrence County knows of Lampson Falls, which is just inside the Blue Line. At 100-feet wide with a 40-foot drop, it is the largest waterfall in the county and a popular destination. The trail is considered wheelchair accessible and has a viewing area made of crushed stone. According to the DEC, over 5,000 people visit the falls every year.
96.1 The Breeze

Sale Of Dogs, Cats, And Rabbits Banned In New York

New York State lawmakers have taken a step toward banning the sale of Dogs, Cats, and rabbits at pet shops in the state. Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal from Manhattan proposed the Bill that would ban the sale of animals in pet stores across the state. According to lawmakers, the end...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
96.1 The Breeze

Tornadoes Possible For New York State

After a relatively good weather weekend across the State of New York, the weather has taken a turn for the worse on Tuesday. Monday saw humid conditions with partly sunny skies, but Tuesday features all-day rain with thunderstorms that are passing through Central New York, and pop-up thunderstorms in Western and Upstate New York.

