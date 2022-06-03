Family Activities in St. Lawrence County

HARRISVILLE — A St. Lawrence County man was charged with felony drunken driving after his pickup truck crashed into a motorcycle in Lewis County late Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Kyle A. Bigwarfe, 28, of Gouverneur, was drunk behind the wheel of...
NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County woman faces charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic incident in the town of Norwood. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they investigated the incident on May 30 in the village of Norwood. The investigation determined that 34-year-old Ashley A. Fuller had placed her hand around the throat of a juvenile causing the juvenile to have difficulty breathing.
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has logged 91 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday. This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence Health on Monday. The report also stated that there were 112 active cases in the county, which was a decrease from Thursday’s numbers.
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A 34-year-old Norwood woman is accused of putting her hand around the throat of a child, obstructing breathing. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Ashley Fuller with misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child. Officials allege Fuller...
BRASHER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County man is facing charges after being involved in a domestic dispute in the town of Brasher in May. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Benjamin F. Marsh is accused of having unwanted contact with another person during a domestic dispute. After investigating the complaint, the SLCSO arrested and charged Marsh with Harassment in the second degree on June 6.
A well-known spot for fine dining over the years is slated to re-open this fall in Herkimer County. Tucker Rosemyer, who previously operated Purple Cow at that very same location, says he is preparing to re-open the now vacant restaurant on West Main Street in Frankfort. The new name will...
LISBON/ CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Arrests have been made in connection to stolen vehicles in St. Lawrence County. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on June 2 deputies were investigating a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Fulton Road on the Town of Lisbon when they were called to an incident in Canton.
Oswego County, just north of Syracuse, has among the least expensive homes in New York, according to a recent list from Stacker. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020 using data from the National Association of Realtors. Oswego County is 10th on the list with a typical monthly mortgage payment of $425.
WILLSBORO, N.Y. — Residents in Essex County and Franklin County said they are feeling the hole in their wallet from high gas prices. Despite New York state's current tax suspension, which saves drivers sixteen cents per gallon. "It seems like [the prices] have gone up," said Sophie Janeway, a...
The warmer weather is on the way for Utica, Rome, Central New York, and all of Upstate New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready?. There's nothing like walking outside and hanging by the water at Oneida Lake, or up North in Old Forge. Maybe one of your favorite summer activities is just relaxing on an outdoor patio with food and a beer.
FORTY BUCKS. SHE GOT CHARGED 40 EXTRA DOLLARS FOR CRYING. It already can be confusing when you go to the doctor's office how much it is actually going to cost. It all depends what you have done, but can a doctor in New York State charge you for crying in the doctor's office?
Yuck! Imagine you're at the local city court house trying to clear up a matter when hundreds of roaches are scurrying everywhere under foot? While the thought of roaches in a court house may sound funny, and could lead to a number of jokes, at least one person is now facing charges for the stunt that occurred Tuesday.
A new report found counties in upstate New York send the most people to prison per capita. The Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) and VOCAL-NY released a report this month that provides greater insight into where people incarcerated in New York State prisons come from- and it’s not just from the big cities as one might expect.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public school families will receive $375 per child in food benefits under a federal coronavirus (COVID-19) relief program to help pay for meals over the summer. New York State is continuing to distribute food benefits — called the Coronavirus Pandemic Electronic Benefit...
St. Lawrence County’s Tooley Pond Road offers slam-dunk of falls viewing. It seems that everyone in St. Lawrence County knows of Lampson Falls, which is just inside the Blue Line. At 100-feet wide with a 40-foot drop, it is the largest waterfall in the county and a popular destination. The trail is considered wheelchair accessible and has a viewing area made of crushed stone. According to the DEC, over 5,000 people visit the falls every year.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a homeowner in New York state, check your mail. The state has begun mailing out the homeowner tax rebate credit. The one-year program was initiated to provide property tax relief to homeowners in 2022. The checks were originally planned to be sent out in...
Most of us spent some portion of our babyhood in an infant walker. They were the perfect tool for our parents to get us up and walking, but keep us contained at the same time. If New York Senate Bill S111 makes it through the process, baby walkers will be banned in the state.
New York State lawmakers have taken a step toward banning the sale of Dogs, Cats, and rabbits at pet shops in the state. Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal from Manhattan proposed the Bill that would ban the sale of animals in pet stores across the state. According to lawmakers, the end...
A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
After a relatively good weather weekend across the State of New York, the weather has taken a turn for the worse on Tuesday. Monday saw humid conditions with partly sunny skies, but Tuesday features all-day rain with thunderstorms that are passing through Central New York, and pop-up thunderstorms in Western and Upstate New York.
Comments / 1