Yakima – This weekend is Treveri Cellars 3rd annual German Wein Fest. The owners of the winery are from Germany and wanted to bring some of the traditions here to Yakima. “In Germany they do these traditional wein festivals every year, and it’s something that you don’t see in Washington State. Since we have that background, we wanted to bring that to the valley,” Brandon Dietrich, an employee at Treveri Cellars, said.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO