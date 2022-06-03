ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

“Weird Al” Yankovic Name Drops Idaho In This Song

By Chris Cruise
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He's parodied everyone from Madonna to Green Day to Michael Jackson (twice), but did you know "Weird Al" Yankovic actually mentions Idaho by name in one of his songs?. 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' has everyone feeling weirded out and excited to learn more about the master of musical comedy. It's...

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Doja Cat shares glitzy visuals for ‘Elvis’ soundtrack contribution ‘Vegas’

Doja Cat has shared the video for her new track ‘Vegas’, which she recorded for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic. The footage, which you can see below, features a cameo by Shonka Dukureh, the singer and actress who plays early rock n roll pioneer Big Mama Thornton in Luhrmann’s Elvis. Thornton’s original version of ‘Hound Dog’ is incorporated into Doja Cat’s new track, and was famously re-recorded by Presley to huge success.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers Launch Tour With John Frusciante: Set List

Red Hot Chili Peppers officially launched their reunion tour with John Frusciante on Saturday, June 4 in Seville, Spain. According to Setlist.fm, the 18-song set pulled heavily from their two most recent LPs with Frusciante, the 2006 double-album Stadium Arcadium and April’s Unlimited Love. The quartet played four cuts from the former ("Charlie," "Snow (Hey Oh)," "Hey" and "Tell Me Baby") and five from the latter ("Black Summer," "Aquatic Mouth Dance," "Whatchu Thinkin’," "Here Ever After" and "These Are the Ways").
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
Floor8

Doja Cat releases music video for Vegas soundtrack from Elvis movie

Multi Grammy-winning artist, Doja Cat released the music video for her song Vegas, which she recorded for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis. The footage, which you can see below, features a cameo by Shonka Dukureh, the singer and actress who plays early rock n roll pioneer Big Mama Thornton in Luhrmann’s Elvis. Thornton’s original version of Hound Dog is incorporated into Doja Cat’s new track and was famously re-recorded by Presley to huge success.
MUSIC
NPR

New Mix: Death Cab For Cutie, Sylvan Esso, Lou Reed, NoSo, more

This week's All Songs Considered features a new single from Sylvan Esso and newly discovered tapes of Lou Reed that have been sitting in a sealed, self-addressed envelope for nearly five decades. I'll play a very early rendition of what would become a Velvet Underground classic, "I'm Waiting For The Man."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Madonna
Person
James Brown
Person
Al Yankovic
The Guardian

Billie Eilish review – still an icon of disaffected, hyper-creative youth

In the audience of the Manchester Arena there’s a girl holding up a homemade sign: “Billie,” it reads. “We will never outgrow you”. It’s an oddly touching and apposite message. The last time Billie Eilish played a solo show in Britain was in 2018. Her debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? had just been released, and the venues she was booked into were clearly too small to cope with her burgeoning success among a largely female, early teens audience. But four years is a long time in teenage pop – the things you like at 14 aren’t usually the things you like at 18 – and a lot has happened to Eilish in the interim. She cancelled a world tour as a result of Covid and released a new album, noticeably light on the kind of electro-goth bangers that helped propel its predecessor to multi-platinum success but heavy on wistfully opaque songs that suggested becoming a global teen idol when you were still a teenager yourself wasn’t much fun. She appeared on the cover of Vogue looking less like the sulky, skatewear-clad figure her audience was used to than the kind of blond vamp Raymond Chandler dreamed up in order to give Philip Marlowe a rough time. One regularly expressed theory was that Eilish had, perhaps deliberately, lost the room: teen audiences had moved on to other teenaged stars, such as Olivia Rodrigo.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Cat Power shares cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘You Got The Silver’

Cat Power has shared a cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic hit, ‘You Got The Silver’ – listen to it below. The song featured on The Stones’ 1969 album ‘Let It Bleed’ and was the band’s first song to feature Keith Richards on lead vocals. A Mick Jagger version was also recorded, but the band released Richards’ version on the album.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

How The Beatles Inspired Ozzy Osbourne To Start His Career With Just One Song

The 60s was the decade for The Beatles (though they really haven’t gone away). They were everywhere — in movies like A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, on magazine covers, performing on television, and printed on merchandise, too. Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the “Prince of Darkness”, got inspired by one of the Beatles’ singles to pursue a career in rock. He said, “One day, “She Loves You” came on the radio. That song turned my head around.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weird Al
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 40 Best Short Songs

To say what you mean within the confines of a song is already a feat. To say it in two minutes or less is even more of an accomplishment. In the '50s and '60s, pop and rock music packed the most punch with songs that hovered somewhere around two and a half minutes. In 1964, the year the Beatles first arrived in America, each of the Top 10 Singles on the Billboard Hot 100 was between two and three minutes long, the perfect amount of time to satisfy and engage listeners without taking up too much of a radio station's airtime.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play “Soul To Squeeze” & “Scar Tissue” With John Frusciante For The First Time Since 2007

A few months ago, Red Hot Chili Peppers released a new album, Unlimited Love, the first album they made with John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Frusciante performed with the band for the first time in 13 years back in February 2020 and, one pandemic later, RHCP are just now embarking on a global stadium tour with Frusciante in tow. It kicked off on Saturday night in Seville, Spain, and that means that the band performed some tracks with Frusciante for the first time in a while. They did the Blood Sugar Sex Magik era track “Soul To Squeeze,” which later appeared on the Coneheads soundtrack, and Californication‘s “Scar Tissue” for the first time with Frusciante since 2007. Check out video below.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know Willie Nelson Wrote That Were Made Famous by Other Artists

At 89, Willie Nelson is one of the longest living legends in country music with a catalog of music reflective of his nearly 70-year career. Beginning his career in the 1950s, Nelson has never stopped. He released 72 albums (as of press time), including his most recent 2022 release A Beautiful Time, a collection of original songs by Nelson, as well as covers of songs by The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, and Chris Stapleton.
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

10 songs that prove Tool’s Danny Carey is a drum god

From epic prog metal to unhinged jazz-rock mayhem, these are Tool drummer Danny Carey’s 10 greatest performances. One of the hardest things any musician can accomplish is to have their own sound, a musical signature that makes them instantly recognisable whatever the song, whatever the context. Think of Eddie Van Halen, Slash, and Jimi Hendrix.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The Beatles' White Album tracks, ranked – from Blackbird to While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The Beatles’s self-titled ninth record is known more adoringly by the world as The White Album.If the cover is as simple as they come – a sea of white accompanied by the band’s name imprinted just over halfway down – the tracks it contains are anything but: a compilation of oddities with varying genres that were clearly deemed too extraordinary for the charts (none were released as singles in the UK).The majority of tracks were written in the spring of 1968 when the quartet famously travelled to Rishikesh in India to partake in a course of Transcendental Meditation under the...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Gregg Allman play an absolute classic as Cher vogues years before Madonna

"She smelled like I would imagine a mermaid would smell – I've never smelled it since, and I'll never forget it." So wrote Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman of singer Cher, whom he first met in January 1975. The pair would go on to have a famously tumultuous courtship – Allman set the tone for what was to come by passing out after injecting heroin on their first date – following by an equally stormy marriage.
MUSIC
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy