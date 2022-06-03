“Weird Al” Yankovic Name Drops Idaho In This Song

He's parodied everyone from Madonna to Green Day to Michael Jackson (twice), but did you know "Weird Al" Yankovic actually mentions Idaho by name in one of his songs?. 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' has everyone feeling weirded out and excited to learn more about the master of musical comedy. It's...
Doja Cat has shared the video for her new track ‘Vegas’, which she recorded for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic. The footage, which you can see below, features a cameo by Shonka Dukureh, the singer and actress who plays early rock n roll pioneer Big Mama Thornton in Luhrmann’s Elvis. Thornton’s original version of ‘Hound Dog’ is incorporated into Doja Cat’s new track, and was famously re-recorded by Presley to huge success.
Red Hot Chili Peppers officially launched their reunion tour with John Frusciante on Saturday, June 4 in Seville, Spain. According to Setlist.fm, the 18-song set pulled heavily from their two most recent LPs with Frusciante, the 2006 double-album Stadium Arcadium and April’s Unlimited Love. The quartet played four cuts from the former ("Charlie," "Snow (Hey Oh)," "Hey" and "Tell Me Baby") and five from the latter ("Black Summer," "Aquatic Mouth Dance," "Whatchu Thinkin’," "Here Ever After" and "These Are the Ways").
Even your music idols are fans of and look up to other musicians, including Corey Taylor. And in this installment of "What Corey Taylor Thinks," the Slipknot frontman has named the live collaboration that he considers a major highlight in his life. During a discussion on The Eric Zane Show...
This week's All Songs Considered features a new single from Sylvan Esso and newly discovered tapes of Lou Reed that have been sitting in a sealed, self-addressed envelope for nearly five decades. I'll play a very early rendition of what would become a Velvet Underground classic, "I'm Waiting For The Man."
Demi Lovato is officially back! The singer is announcing their eight studio album ‘Holy Fvck’ and fans can expect to get back into their pop-rock roots with a new sound reminiscent of Demi’s first songs, and a completly new and exciting aesthetic.
In the audience of the Manchester Arena there’s a girl holding up a homemade sign: “Billie,” it reads. “We will never outgrow you”. It’s an oddly touching and apposite message. The last time Billie Eilish played a solo show in Britain was in 2018. Her debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? had just been released, and the venues she was booked into were clearly too small to cope with her burgeoning success among a largely female, early teens audience. But four years is a long time in teenage pop – the things you like at 14 aren’t usually the things you like at 18 – and a lot has happened to Eilish in the interim. She cancelled a world tour as a result of Covid and released a new album, noticeably light on the kind of electro-goth bangers that helped propel its predecessor to multi-platinum success but heavy on wistfully opaque songs that suggested becoming a global teen idol when you were still a teenager yourself wasn’t much fun. She appeared on the cover of Vogue looking less like the sulky, skatewear-clad figure her audience was used to than the kind of blond vamp Raymond Chandler dreamed up in order to give Philip Marlowe a rough time. One regularly expressed theory was that Eilish had, perhaps deliberately, lost the room: teen audiences had moved on to other teenaged stars, such as Olivia Rodrigo.
A new Lou Reed album will share never-before-heard material and early versions of some of the star’s most iconic songs. ‘Words & Music, May 1965’ is set to be released on August 26 via Light In The Attic in partnership with Reed’s partner Laurie Anderson, in tandem with celebrations for what would be the musician’s 80th birthday.
Cat Power has shared a cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic hit, ‘You Got The Silver’ – listen to it below. The song featured on The Stones’ 1969 album ‘Let It Bleed’ and was the band’s first song to feature Keith Richards on lead vocals. A Mick Jagger version was also recorded, but the band released Richards’ version on the album.
The 60s was the decade for The Beatles (though they really haven’t gone away). They were everywhere — in movies like A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, on magazine covers, performing on television, and printed on merchandise, too. Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the “Prince of Darkness”, got inspired by one of the Beatles’ singles to pursue a career in rock. He said, “One day, “She Loves You” came on the radio. That song turned my head around.”
To say what you mean within the confines of a song is already a feat. To say it in two minutes or less is even more of an accomplishment. In the '50s and '60s, pop and rock music packed the most punch with songs that hovered somewhere around two and a half minutes. In 1964, the year the Beatles first arrived in America, each of the Top 10 Singles on the Billboard Hot 100 was between two and three minutes long, the perfect amount of time to satisfy and engage listeners without taking up too much of a radio station's airtime.
A few months ago, Red Hot Chili Peppers released a new album, Unlimited Love, the first album they made with John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Frusciante performed with the band for the first time in 13 years back in February 2020 and, one pandemic later, RHCP are just now embarking on a global stadium tour with Frusciante in tow. It kicked off on Saturday night in Seville, Spain, and that means that the band performed some tracks with Frusciante for the first time in a while. They did the Blood Sugar Sex Magik era track “Soul To Squeeze,” which later appeared on the Coneheads soundtrack, and Californication‘s “Scar Tissue” for the first time with Frusciante since 2007. Check out video below.
At 89, Willie Nelson is one of the longest living legends in country music with a catalog of music reflective of his nearly 70-year career. Beginning his career in the 1950s, Nelson has never stopped. He released 72 albums (as of press time), including his most recent 2022 release A Beautiful Time, a collection of original songs by Nelson, as well as covers of songs by The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, and Chris Stapleton.
From epic prog metal to unhinged jazz-rock mayhem, these are Tool drummer Danny Carey’s 10 greatest performances. One of the hardest things any musician can accomplish is to have their own sound, a musical signature that makes them instantly recognisable whatever the song, whatever the context. Think of Eddie Van Halen, Slash, and Jimi Hendrix.
For a generation of girls who spent years exclusively wearing butterfly clips, bright blue eyeshadow and pale pink everything, the release of the “pop-punk princess” Avril Lavigne’s debut album, Let Go, on 4 June 2002 was not merely a new sound, it was enlightenment. In an era...
The Beatles’s self-titled ninth record is known more adoringly by the world as The White Album.If the cover is as simple as they come – a sea of white accompanied by the band’s name imprinted just over halfway down – the tracks it contains are anything but: a compilation of oddities with varying genres that were clearly deemed too extraordinary for the charts (none were released as singles in the UK).The majority of tracks were written in the spring of 1968 when the quartet famously travelled to Rishikesh in India to partake in a course of Transcendental Meditation under the...
"She smelled like I would imagine a mermaid would smell – I've never smelled it since, and I'll never forget it." So wrote Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman of singer Cher, whom he first met in January 1975. The pair would go on to have a famously tumultuous courtship – Allman set the tone for what was to come by passing out after injecting heroin on their first date – following by an equally stormy marriage.
