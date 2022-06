SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — A convicted robber pleaded not guilty Tuesday to stealing an Olympic volleyball player’s gold medal in Anaheim. Jordan Fernandez, 31, of Anaheim was arraigned in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana on two counts of burglary, two counts of identity theft, and bringing or sending a controlled substance into jail, all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO