Irvine man agrees to plead guilty to COVID-19 relief loans fraud

By City News Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — An Orange County man accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief loans for three sham companies but who used the money to purchase a home in Malibu and other personal expenses will plead guilty to federal criminal charges, prosecutors announced...

Man charged in Malibu death goes on trial for alleged attacks on 2 deputies

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man charged with murdering a research scientist in Malibu Creek State Park went on trial Tuesday for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in separate incidents while he’s been in custody, with a prosecutor telling jurors that the defendant’s demeanor changed to anger, frustration and rage after a judge rejected his bid to act as his own attorney just over two years ago.
MALIBU, CA
orangecountytribune.com

OC cases up, deaths decline

Three of the four major metrics – including new cases – used to measure the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Orange County showed increases in Tuesday’s report. According to the county health care agency, confirmed new cases were at 4,206, with a four-day average to 1051.5. That compares to Friday’s average of 1,030.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim man charged with stealing Olympic medal

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — A convicted robber pleaded not guilty Tuesday to stealing an Olympic volleyball player’s gold medal in Anaheim. Jordan Fernandez, 31, of Anaheim was arraigned in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana on two counts of burglary, two counts of identity theft, and bringing or sending a controlled substance into jail, all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.
ANAHEIM, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Live Updates: Election Day in Riverside County

Update 11:30 p.m. We're learning more about some of our local races. CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT FULL ELECTION RESULTS Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco appears to be closer to being reelected to a second term. He has 58% of the vote with 14% of votes counted. If he gets 50% +1 of the total The post Live Updates: Election Day in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KCET

Vietnamese American Teens Resisted Racial Profiling at Cafe Chu Lun

"A People’s Guide to Orange County" is an alternative tour guide that documents sites of oppression, resistance, struggle and transformation in Orange County, California. The following series of stories explores moments of resistance and social activism despite Orange County's reputation for its conservatism. In 1993, a group of teenage...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

2 Del Taco Employees Assaulted During Takeover Robbery

Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: Just after 1:00 a.m. Monday, June 6, authorities responded to Del Taco on Diamond Bar Boulevard and Sunset Crossing in the city of Diamond Bar for a reported assault. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located two employees that were assaulted by two assailants.
wisfarmer.com

A little farm in a big city

If perchance through business, pleasure or necessity (as I was) you find yourself in southern California for an extended period, you will soon tire of trips to the ocean and viewing cute communities made up of closely packed, expensive houses (median price of $1.1 million) and seek something different. The closed El Toro Marine Air Base (currently undergoing redevelopment) intrigues me. However, it's off-limits to the public.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Dog left in hot car rescued in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A small dog was rescued after being left inside a hot car in a Riverside County parking lot. According to the Riverside County Animal Services, an 8-year-old Pomeranian mix was inside the hot car in the parking lot of The Shops at Palm Desert on Highway 111 on Wednesday, June 1. According to animal services, outside temperature that day was a little over 100 degrees.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Desert Water Agency bans daytime sprinkler use

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) — Desert Water Agency customers are barred from using sprinkler or spray irrigation during daylight hours and restaurants must only serve water on request under restrictions unanimously approved Tuesday by its Board of Directors and taking effect immediately. The actions were enacted in response to...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Orange County Leader Board

As many readers may know, the long-awaited $400 million revitalization of the historic Dana Point Harbor is set to begin this summer. But what many may not understand is the unique yet highly successful funding formula behind it: a 66-year public-private partnership (P3) among the County of Orange, Dana Point Harbor Partners LLC (DPHP) and DPHP Drystack LLC. Both DPHP entities are comprised of Burnham Ward Properties, which will revitalize the restaurants, retail, and public spaces; Bellwether Financial Group, which will revitalize The Marina at Dana Point; and R.D. Olson Development, which will create two world-class hotels.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Small plane crashes in backyard of SoCal home

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed into the backyard of a Southern California home on Tuesday and the pilot was hospitalized with critical burn injuries, authorities said. The fiery crash happened around 9:35 a.m. in the city of Hemet, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Los...
HEMET, CA
KCET

New Orange County Park Space is a Gathering Space for Indigenous Americans

"A People’s Guide to Orange County" is an alternative tour guide that documents sites of oppression, resistance, struggle and transformation in Orange County, California. The following series of stories explores moments of resistance and social activism despite Orange County's reputation for its conservatism. Indigenous oral histories relate that, long...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

