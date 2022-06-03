ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

The gavel falls on Fairport Village Court

By Jeremy Moule
CITY News
CITY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fqgpm_0fzpRiPf00 Effective Jan. 1, Perinton Town Court will handle all of the cases that would have been heard in Fairport Village Court. Fairport’s village court is set to adjourn for good at the end of the year after elected officials approved a local law to abolish it.

The law abolishes not just the court but three part time jobs: an elected village justice, an acting village justice, and the court clerk. Perinton Town Court is set to handle all civil, criminal, and traffic cases that would have been heard in Fairport village court, effective Jan. 1.

“It’s fiscally responsible,” said Mayor Julie Domaratz. “We’re trying to do what’s right for village taxpayers.”

In 2021, the Fairport village court handled 218 cases — most of them traffic violations. Among them were 117 parking violations and four trucking law violations. The court saw just 16 criminal prosecutions and eight small claims matters.

To village leaders, the caseloads weren’t enough to justify the court’s continued existence.

By shifting the cases to Perinton town court, Fairport can save $70,000 a year, according to a countywide shared services plan developed by the county in 2017. The plan called for combining the two courts, and in 2018 village officials started on the process before letting it fall off of their agenda.

Statewide, there hasn’t been a huge movement toward abolishing or creating town courts, said Peter Baynes, executive director of the New York Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials. But over the past 10 years, a handful of villages have shut down their courts.

A couple villages created new ones.

In 2014, Brockport restored its village court, making it the first village in New York to do so since 2012, when Montebello in Rockland County established its own village court. But Brockport has some major differences from Fairport that factored into village officials’ decision.

“It’s definitely a local decision where local factors come into play,” Baynes said.

Brockport’s population of 7,104 is already larger than Fairport’s, which is 5,501. When SUNY Brockport begins its fall session, the west-side village’s population effectively doubles.

The large number of college students in Brockport also leads to more court cases — everything from disorderly conduct charges or code violation cases against the owners of the village’s student-oriented rental properties.

Village officials also argued that Brockport lost out on substantial revenue from certain fines when the Sweden town court handled its cases.

Jeremy Moule is CITY's news editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com .

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Police Advisory Boards Continue to Crumble in Western New York

It’s looking like the trend of dissolving police advisory boards is continuing in Western New York - most recently with our neighbors in Rochester. The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020 put a national spotlight on the discourse between local police departments and the citizens they are sworn to protect and serve. As a response, cities around the country have been forming publicly-funded groups designed to keep local police departments accountable for their actions.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Ontario County: Leonard’s Express celebrates construction of new warehouse with ceremony this Thursday

Transportation company Leonard’s Express will celebrate the construction of its new warehouse at a ceremony this Thursday. The 144,500-square-foot warehouse in Shortsville, Ontario County is comprised of five 20,000-square-foot rooms, each of which can be temperature-controlled between -10 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Topping-out ceremony planned for Thursday, June 6.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Construction will cause traffic delays in Fairport village

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you drive through Fairport, you may start experiencing some traffic delays starting Tuesday. The village announced it will be resurfacing Potter Place, Fourth Avenue, Barratt Place, and Woodlawn Avenue. The project is expected to take about a month to complete. It includes fresh roads,...
FAIRPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairport, NY
City
Sweden, NY
City
Montebello, NY
Fairport, NY
Government
whcuradio.com

Ithaca bridge replacement will take six months

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cecil A. Malone Drive bridge in Ithaca will close for nearly 6 months to be replaced. The Cecil A. Malone Drive Bridge Replacement Project begins on June 14th. There will be a traffic detour, and a temporary pedestrian bridge will be constructed outside the construction zone.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics State#Fairport Village Court#Perinton Town Court
WHEC TV-10

Webster police rescue fawn trapped between two buildings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A young deer trapped in between two buildings at Herman's Farm Market in Webster is safe. Farm staff found the trapped fawn on Monday. They called Webster police, and with the help of an officer, they got the fawn out through the window of one of the buildings.
WEBSTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport dedicates new historical marker

On Saturday, May 21 a new historical marker was dedicated in Brockport at 36 Erie Street. The marker designates the location of the “Trolley Depot” building that was part of the Buffalo, Lockport and Rochester interurban railway system. Chairing the proceedings was Allan Berry, President of the Brockport...
BROCKPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
WHEC TV-10

'Live on the Loop' celebrating reconnection of Rochester's 16th Ward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Live on the Loop took place on the Scio Street Bridge on Sunday. The bridge was closed to traffic so pedestrians could enjoy live music, games, children's activities, food trucks and more at the community-wide, inclusive event. Numerous fruit trees, a lawn, picnic tables, benches, as well as community health, design, and equity pop-up kiosks, were on the bridge.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County reports one COVID-19 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of a COVID-related death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County to 302. The Public Health Department says that the death was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 86. This is the […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

LONSBERRY: Death In Kathy Hochul's New York

Zahira Smith was at a friend’s 16th birthday party Saturday night, at a rented house on Emerson Street. The girls were upstairs dancing, the boys were downstairs playing pool. And the murderer was across the street, in the vacant lot. This is Rochester, the fourth-biggest city in the state...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CITY News

CITY News

Rochester, NY
107
Followers
49
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

CITY is Rochester's original monthly alternative news, arts, and life publication. Free since 1971.

 https://www.rochestercitynewspaper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy