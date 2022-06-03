ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Owatonna Middle School awards three young leaders

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

Owatonna Middle School students Ayoub Farah, Mercy Mwanga, and Dylann Norrid took home the Kyle DeKam Leadership Award during the last day of school Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncOPv_0fzpR0r400

The middle school recognizes students who have demonstrated leadership skills with the school’s highest pinnacle award. Candidates and finalists for this accolade are nominated by their peers at school, based upon demonstrated leadership. The award is granted to passionate students and leaders who have shown personal responsibility, as well as a desire to support their fellow students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fz3g_0fzpR0r400

Farah, Mwanga, and Norrid were named this year’s winners during the ceremony in the middle school gymnasium.

Kali Belting, Max Bertram, Capriza Forti, Genevieve Froman and Logan Halverson were the other finalists named from a pool of 17 nominees. At that level, the students interviewed with the KDLA Committee, which is composed of local community members, school district staff, and members of the DeKam family.

Farah first thanked the committee and his peers for the honor of being nominated for the award and extended a special thank you to the DeKam family for keeping the tradition of the award alive at the middle school, inspiring others to be leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379JiN_0fzpR0r400

“Thank you to my peers who nominated me for this award,” Farah said. “and every single day gave me the opportunity to be myself. I would not be here without you all.”

Mwanga also thanked his peers, teachers and family for inspiring him every day. He also extended thanks to the DeKam family for the opportunity to be presented with the award.

“It’s such a great way for us to learn about ourselves and how we relate to each other,” Mwanga said.

Norrid was the last winner to speak. She thanked her family for inspiring, teaching, and guiding her to become the person she is today.

“My teachers and peers have taught me so many things and have helped me get to this point in my life,” Norrid said. “Thank you so much for honoring me with this award.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKu5v_0fzpR0r400

The ceremony began with a welcome speech by Middle School Principal Julie Sullivan, followed by performances by the choir, jazz band and orchestra. Past student winners also shared their words of wisdom with the younger students. 12 sixth grade students were also honored with Integrity Awards.

Each winner receives $200 to donate to a local charity of their choice. The other finalists are given $50 to donate, thanks to a private donor. Farah chose UNICEF for his donation, while Mwanga chose Feed My Starving Children, and Norrid chose the Steele County Humane Society.

The award honors late Middle School Principal Kyle DeKam, who died in July 2012 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma two years prior. DeKam worked in the Owatonna School District for 24 years as a teacher and principal. Before he died, he challenged his family to find a way to give back, leading them to establish the award in his name.

Jodie DeKam, Kyle’s wife said she and her sons felt giving this award would meet that challenge.

“The award took on a life of its own,” DeKam said. “We wanted it to be student-led and directed, and that is exactly what it is.”

Comments / 0

