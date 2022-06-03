ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Douglas, Carson sending eight to underclassmen all-star game

By Staff report
Record-Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Nevada Baseball Coaches Association will be hosting its underclassmen all-star game Monday, June 6 at 5 p.m. at Bishop Manogue High School early next week. Douglas will have five players...

www.recordcourier.com

Related
Record-Courier

Ep: 29 – Douglas High year in review

The Behind the Bench staff is joined by high-level photographer, Ron Harpin, to talk about. Douglas High's athletic seasons. The Tigers had a plethora of athletes and teams that put together excellent seasons and numerous teams that will hang banners in the gym. Thanks to this week's sponsor: Double J...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
nevadasportsnet.com

Here are the five Nevada Wolf Pack alums on CFL rosters as season begins

The Canadian Football League's regular season begins Thursday with a game between the Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders. Here are the five former Nevada players who are on CFL rosters heading into the season. * QB Cody Fajardo, Saskatchewan Roughriders: Fajardo had a breakout 2019 season, passing for 4,302 yards,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wolf Pack QB Nate Cox arrested for DUI

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack quarterback Nate Cox is facing charges of driving under the influence. University of Nevada, Reno Police arrested Cox around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022. The Nevada Athletics Department released a statement about his arrest, saying “We are aware of the situation and are...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lacy J. Dalton sets area performances

Lacy J. Dalton, a Virginia City resident, will perform July 7 at Dangberg Ranch in Minden; at Robert Hawkins Amphitheater in Reno on July 9; at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City on July 24; and at the Cowboy Expo in Fallon on Sept. 9. Dalton continues to celebrate...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno broadcasting pioneer Bob Carroll passes away

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The man who led Reno’s first television news operation passed away Monday. Bob Carroll started the news department at KOLO in 1961, two years after starting at the station as a staff announcer. For the next decade, Carroll was the face and voice of KOLO news.
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

37 Lyon County students graduate from WNC Jump Start program

Since its inception, Lyon County Schools and students have embraced the Western Nevada College Jump Start program. WNC created its Jump Start College in 2014 to help more students earn a college degree while also making it so more high school students could afford a college education. Students receive dual high school and college credits, and those who complete the requirements graduate with an Associates Degree.
LYON COUNTY, NV
vegas24seven.com

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev. Reveals Culinary Lineup – Opening This Summer

Including Duke’s Steak House, Food Truck Hall, and LB Grill. Casino and Dining Venues Set to Open in Reno-Sparks, Nevada this Summer. The dining scene in Reno-Sparks, Nevada is about to get a whole lot tastier with the summer opening of Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino built in Northern Nevada from the ground up in more than 20 years. With a roster of restaurants that are sure to conquer all cravings, Legends Bay Casino will feature the Reno-Sparks debut of Duke’s Steak House – consistently voted Carson City’s best steak house, a unique assortment of street eats at the Food Truck Hall and a 24-hour dining destination LB Grill.
SPARKS, NV
nnbw.com

Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken coming soon to Reno

Big Chicken, a fast casual chicken concept founded by National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced last month that it has signed a franchise agreement with local restaurant owner Damon Kreizenbeck to open six Big Chicken locations across northwest Nevada. “I’ve been in the fast casual business...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Carson Valley Days schedule released

The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club No. 85 has spent the past six months planning the 112th year of Carson Valley Days. “Our 15 members are excited to see our hard work pay off and welcome everyone in our community next weekend,” said Patrick Thorne. “The following is some info for folks in the Carson Valley.”
MINDEN, NV
Mesquite Local News

Cassinelli: Nevada’s Central Pacific Railroad

The completion of the Nevada portion of the Central Pacific Railroad was celebrated with the driving of the golden spike near Promontory Point, Utah in. May 1869. This followed an intense year of construction of the Central Pacific Railroad through the mountains and deserts of the Great Basin known as Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

No lifeguard on duty

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 17-year-old Campbell Gibson heads down shore at the Sparks Marina to warn some young girls, the marina is not open yet for swimming. That won’t happen until Saturday June 11th. Even then the marina will only be open from Saturday to Wednesday every week. That’s...
SPARKS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Video: Nevada veterans remember the fallen by carrying their ID tags across the state

Operation Battle Born: Ruck to Remember is a partnership between Truckee Meadows Veterans Club and the UNLV Rebel Vets that started at a Student Veterans of America conference with an ambitious idea: Bring veterans together by challenging them to walk across Nevada. The post Video: Nevada veterans remember the fallen by carrying their ID tags across the state appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Deer Park Celebrates 80 years in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Deer Park has been in the community since 1942, getting its name because quite literally there were deer running around this area before it became the park you see present day. Saturday morning marks the 80th year anniversary celebration for the historic site. “There are not...
Record-Courier

The June 7, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Nevada State Contractor’s Board will host a presentation 10 a.m. to noon today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center about keeping seniors safe from construction scams. Main Street Gardnerville is donating a 24.5-inch wide watercolor painted by La Vonne LaTulip Vasick to...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Possible record breaking temps in forecast for Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A late spring heat wave is expected this week at Lake Tahoe as high pressure builds over the region. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement due to the area’s first multi-day period of heat for the season that could break record highs and may impact vulnerable populations.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Legends Bay Casino announces restaurants and dining options

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for more dining options in Sparks. Legends Bay Casino is taking shape at the Outlets at Legends. On Tuesday, it announced the restaurants and dining venues visitors can expect when it opens in late summer. “The atmosphere is going to be fantastic,” says Court...
RENO, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Tahoe’s wildflower wonders: Favorite spots to explore this summer

The smoke from last summer’s wildfires is long gone. We put on our trail shoes and we are ready to breathe in that cool, clean mountain air that we love so much. We’re ready to surround ourselves with the endorphin-inducing pleasures of jubilant wildflowers. When we’re standing among...
LIFESTYLE
KOLO TV Reno

After hard landing, sheriff’s RAVEN helicopter hoisted to safety

COLD SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter had a hard landing June 2 about 8 miles north of Cold Springs and was hoisted to safety Sunday by a Nevada National Guard helicopter. The Regional Aviation Enforcement Unit HH-1H Huey was doing training about 4 p.m....
COLD SPRINGS, NV

