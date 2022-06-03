ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UPDATE 3-U.S. EPA sets 2020-2022 biofuel blending mandates, denies refiners waivers

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday issued biofuel blending mandates for 2022 and the prior two years - with this year's number below one proposed in December - while denying oil refiners waivers to be exempt from the requirements. The EPA set...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Highest-ever ethanol mandate will boost homegrown biofuels, EPA says

As part of an effort to “re-set and strengthen” the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), the EPA set the corn ethanol mandate at its highest level ever, 15.25 billion gallons, for this year. Ethanol is cheaper than gasoline at present, so biofuel backers said consumers would benefit at the fuel pump with more ethanol in the gasoline supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Wheat, corn ease back as U.S. crops, Ukraine exports assessed

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures edged lower on Tuesday to give back some of their day-earlier gains as investors weighed improving U.S. crop conditions and diplomatic discussions over a wartime sea corridor for Ukrainian grain. Soybeans were almost unchanged. Grain prices were also curbed by...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Carroll
Agriculture Online

Claim: Grazed grasslands trump cover crops on long-term carbon sequestration

In the debate over how to use agricultural lands to sequester carbon and help mitigate climate change, no-till and cover cropping get most of the attention. But studies are starting to show that grazed perennial pastures, where the soil is rarely disturbed and continuously covered, may be the best strategy for locking carbon in the soil long-term, according to experts on a recent Environmental Working Group webinar.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

94% of corn in the ground with soybeans at 78%, USDA says

The USDA released its 10th Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 94%, compared with 92% for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Tunisia to gradually decrease food and energy subsidies -trade minister

TUNIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Tunisia will start disbursing cash subsidies for low-income individuals while gradually decreasing food and energy subsidies, trade minister Fadila Rabhi said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tarek Amara Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Catherine Evans) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Bipartisan Senate bills seek to diminish corporate squeeze on meat pricing

Bipartisan legislation in the U.S. Senate to better regulate the meatpacking industry is designed to keep large agricultural corporations from gouging both farmers and consumers, sponsors say. “We’ve got consumers going to the meat counters saying they’re paying through the nose for meat prices. And then you’ve got the national...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Epa#Biofuels#Mandates#Reuters#Rfs#White House
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil 2022/23 crop 'saved,' thanks to Russian fertilizer -minister

CAMPINAS, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes on Tuesday said the 2022/23 grain crop is "saved" as Russia is still sending fertilizers to the South American nation. Faced with supply uncertainties related to Russia's war in Ukraine, Brazil negotiated with Russia to secure fertilizer shipments, Montes said.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Blinken says reports Russia is 'pilfering' Ukrainian grain for profit are credible

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there are credible reports that Russia is "pilfering" Ukraine's grain exports to sell for its own profit. Speaking during a virtual roundtable with philanthropies, non-governmental organizations and private sector entities, Blinken said the alleged theft was...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Agriculture Online

Russia says Mariupol, Berdyansk ports ready to ship grain

June 7 (Reuters) - Russia's defence minister said on Tuesday the Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol, seized by Russian forces, have been de-mined and are ready to resume grain shipments. Sergei Shoigu also said in televised comments that 6,489 Ukrainian military personnel had surrendered to Russian forces since the...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on strength in the cash market

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, with strength in the cash market highlighting robust demand for supplies. * Soybean futures closed near their daily high. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also were firm. * U.S. farmers had planted 78% of their intended acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 80%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's figure was up from 66% a week ago, but just behind the five-year average of 79%. * CBOT July soybean futures gained 29 cents to settle at $17.28-1/4 a bushel. * The contract rose above its 10-day moving average. * CBOT July soyoil finished up 0.25 cent at 81.44 cents per lb while CBOT July soymeal ended $10.30 higher at $417.40 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises over 4% on global supply woes; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices. Corn gained 1.7% while soybeans were up nearly 1%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn extends gains on strong demand; wheat slips

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago corn gained more ground on Wednesday with strong demand and higher prices in the physical market lifting futures for a third consecutive session. Wheat fell for a second session, but losses were limited by diminishing prospects of an increase in exports from war-torn Ukraine.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall after rally, Ukraine exports in focus

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday as traders locked in profits from a rally on Monday with potential exports from Ukraine in focus. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract ended down 21-1/4 cents at $10.71-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat futures fell 16-3/4 cents to $11.53-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat dipped 1/2 cent at $12.30 a bushel. * The Russian and Turkish defence ministers discussed a potential grain exports corridor from Ukraine in a call on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said. * Russian shelling destroyed the warehouses of one of Ukraine's largest agricultural commodities terminals in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv over the weekend, authorities and the facility's owner said. * Ukraine will only be able to export a maximum 2 million tonnes of grains a month if Russia refuses to lift its blockade of the country's Black Sea ports, said Taras Vysotskyi, Ukraine's first deputy minister of Agrarian Policy and Food. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Heinrich)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with active exports

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid active supplies from the country's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in June rose $15 to $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russia exported 620,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 360,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. The consultancy said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new July-June marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. Spring grains were planted on 26.8 million hectares as of June 2 vs 28.4 million hectares a year ago as the planting campaign is still delayed in the European part of Russia, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part ($247.74) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 33,700 rbls/t -1,050 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 97,500 rbls/t -3,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 44,400 rbls/t -1,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,860/t -$60 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,750/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.7/t -$33.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 60.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn prices drop on U.S. crop condition, wheat eases after rally

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday, with better-than-expected condition of the U.S. crop easing concerns over world supplies and adding pressure on prices. Wheat prices dipped, but the market was holding on to much of last session's gains on support from concerns about lengthy disruptions...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy