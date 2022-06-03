Fort Worth police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Officer Victor Rucker was arrested yesterday for a charge involving a domestic violence incident that happened while he was off-duty.

The Fort Worth Police Department has began an administrative investigation upon learning of his arrest with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, a release from Fort Worth police said.

Rucker, who has been with the department for seven years, has been placed on restricted duty and has been stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.

Fort Worth police said that any inquiries regarding the criminal investigation should be directed to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.