Matthew Morrison’s Wife Renee Weighs in on the “Complex” SYTYCD Situation

Dog The Bounty Hunter‘s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, 34, announced on Instagram that she got married in Hawaii. Lyssa shared gorgeous snapshots from her June 3 wedding ceremony where she said “I do” to her partner Leiana Evensen. Lyssa stunned in a white over-the-shoulder dress, while Leiana wore a white button down shirt and shorts. The couple, who also each wore floral headpieces, eventually stripped down into matching white bikinis to pose for more photos in the water after the ceremony.

