Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Heavy rain and high winds are expected this evening and overnight. Metro Detroit may see as much as 3 inches of rain in total. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Tuesday morning and warns that periods of rain may be accompanied by wind gusts up to 60 mph. Residents should clear the storm drains of leaves, twigs and debris to help prevent street flooding.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO