BUTTE, Mont. - Primary elections return to Silver Bow County on Tuesday, June 7. Here's what you need to know about the elections. Voting in Butte is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center (1340 Harrison Ave.). Voters in Rocker, Ramsay, Divide, and Melrose will vote in their respective cities. Visit the Montana Secretary of State's website for specific voting times and locations.

BUTTE, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO