ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Thune asks for fourth term in US Senate

By SDPB Radio
sdpb.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterviews for this story are from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. U.S. Senator John Thune is vying for a historic fourth term in office. But the number two Republican in the Senate is getting challenged by opponents who say it's time for him...

listen.sdpb.org

Comments / 9

Jay Stricherz
1d ago

South Dakota needs Term Limits. Total of 12 years for the US Senate (2-6 year terms),12 years for the US House Of Representatives (6-2 year terms).

Reply
2
Carmen Dannenbring
3d ago

Didn’t he say he was going to only do one term when he ran the first time?

Reply(1)
5
Related
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem, other South Dakota GOP incumbents face challengers running to right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is looking to show her strength with Republican voters in Tuesday’s primary. She, along with U.S. Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson, are looking to fend off challengers running to their right. Noem has parlayed popularity with Republicans...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Incarceration rates demographics in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled statistics about incarceration demographics in South Dakota according to the Sentencing Project. The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Not only that, America also puts more people in prison per capita than in any other independent democracy. Even progressive states with low incarceration rates relative to the rest of the United States have more people in jail than most other places in the developed world. If individual states were counted as countries, many of them would have the highest incarceration rates in the world, ahead of actual entire other countries.
POLITICS
cowboystatedaily.com

Tribal Leader Endorses Cheney Over Fellow Tribal Member

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Arapaho tribal official last week endorsed Rep. Liz Cheney for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House Seat, passing over his fellow tribal member who is also vying for the position. “I am proud to endorse Liz Cheney for Congress in the...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Thune
sdpb.org

Butcher Block Act seeks help for small meat processors

A U.S. congressman from South Dakota is proposing legislation to create more opportunities for small meat processors. The legislation is from Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson. “We have four large packers that control about 80 percent of the meat processing in this country," Johnson said, "and just 12 physical locations where half of meat is processed."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Candidate list for the upcoming 2022 elections

SOUTH DAKOTA(HubCityRadio)- Here is a list of candidates who have declared and have been approved to run for office in Aberdeen, Brown County, & South Dakota elections for 2022. If you like to check the full list of candidates, go to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website. www.sdsos.gov.
ABERDEEN, SD
sdpb.org

Amendment C and South Dakota's US Senate primary

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Who will Republican voters choose to represent them on the November ballot? The South Dakota primary is this Tuesday. Today, we hear from incumbent John Thune. We ask...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Sdpb#The U S Senate
KELOLAND TV

Teachers leaving SD due to culture war and politics

Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms. Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Primary elections; delayed planting; arrest in mall threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Polls are now open for the South Dakota primary elections. They are open until 7 p.m. local time. Along with statewide...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Happy 605 Day, South Dakota!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s Department of Tourism has an interesting way of promoting the relative uniqueness of the state … its area code. The state is one of only 12 that have a single area code and that helps in marketing tourism with an annual campaign every June. Today, June 5 to be precise. Why that date? It is 6-05!
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
KELOLAND TV

AG’s driving history will be part of impeachment trial

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Prosecutors intend to lay out several reasons why the South Dakota Senate should vote to remove state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office later this month. They will say that Ravnsborg committed a traffic offense when his car crashed into pedestrian Joe Boever, who was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Teacher Shortage Worsening Because of Politicization in Schools

South Dakota has long faced a teacher shortage due in part to low salaries and large class sizes, but a new factor seems to be worsening the problem: politicization of education, South Dakota News Watch reports. Recent estimates put the number of open teaching positions in the state at more than 500, much higher than in previous years. Teachers are more stressed about how to avoid criticism, according to Jason Connelly, a South Dakota native who told the news outlet that he decided not to pursue a career in the state due to the politicization. He said he believes the anxiety is engendered by political rhetoric that undermines the judgment, even morality, of teachers. State officials are taking a more hands-on approach to education—recently, lawmakers have tried to regulate the treatment of transgender students, the state DOE removed references to Native American culture in social studies guidelines, and the governor banned critical race theory, even though it is not taught in public schools. Parental presence is also increasing, and some educators have faced criticism about their classroom decorations. The state’s secretary of education said there are programs to help recruit and retain teachers, but some education experts fear that the K-12 system may begin to unravel due to the heightened micromanagement of teachers.
EDUCATION
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Corner Crossing With Dollars

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the risk of repeating myself, I’ll repeat myself here. A year ago in April, I wrote about the persistent problem of access to public land in a column about Rep. Cyrus Western’s HB122. This was before corner crossing stepladders and trespassing drones muddied the waters even further.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy