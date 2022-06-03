Owners of Sooper Records discuss artists on the label, Chicago DIY

When Andrea Lubelfeld took over a new job with the Cook County Public Defender last August, she became the keeper of “the list” for the office. Every morning, as the chief of the public defender’s juvenile division, Lubelfeld gets an email with a list of children’s names. Sometimes there’s only one or two names on the list, other days it can be in the double digits. But, Lubelfeld said, in her 10 months in office “it’s never been zero.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO