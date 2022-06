A food service worker at Hanson Elementary School in Ramona has been named one of the 2022 California Classified Employees of the Year. Gayla Hager is the lead food service employee at the school and has been with the Ramona Unified School District for 18 years. She was named one of nine state classified employees of the year and was also one of California’s two nominees for the national RISE (Recognizing Inspiring School Employees) Award, which will be announced by the U.S. Department of Education next year.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO