The Cameo Shooting and Education Complex officially opened to the public in 2018, but now just days before a national shooting competition comes to Palisade, it’s the center of controversy over large capacity gun magazines. A letter sent out in April from Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell to General Manager Walt Proulx of the cameo complex details the difficulty of not only enforcing the law, but says the sheriff’s office won’t seek out competitors to see if their magazines meet the statute. State Senator Rhonda Fields representing District 29 says, “His behavior is reckless. He is violating the law, and there’s consequences when you violate the law.”

PALISADE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO