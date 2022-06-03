Can Dogs Eat Wheat Germ? Is Wheat Germ Safe For Dogs?

Can dogs eat wheat germ? Maybe you’ve considered this while looking into the health benefits of adding some wheat germ to your own diet and wondered if your dog might get some benefits as well. If humans can eat wheat germ, can dogs safely eat it too?

The short answer is yes , dogs can eat wheat germ safely. The main benefit of serving wheat germ to your dog is that it contains a very high level of omega-3 fatty acids , which can help out with any skin issues your dog might be experiencing and also improve the health of their coat .

Additionally, wheat germ may help to alleviate inflammatory conditions that your dog might be suffering from.

However, as always, you must ask your regular vet before sharing any human food or supplements with your favorite pup. Here’s what you need to know about wheat germ and dogs.

How Is Wheat Germ Good For Dogs?

The main way that wheat germ is good for dogs is that it provides a great amount of omega-3 fatty acids.

Providing your dog with a good amount of omega-3 fatty acids can help to boost the health of their skin and coat , along with helping to alleviate any inflammatory issues your canine might be suffering from.

Additionally, wheat germ is a good source of vitamin E, which can help to improve your dog’s heart and liver health.

How Can I Safely Give Wheat Germ To My Dog?

You can purchase wheat germ in a number of different forms, including as an oil, a tablet, and a powder. Whichever type you decide to serve to your dog, the most effective way to add it to your dog’s diet is to mix a small amount in with any existing meals.

When it comes to the precise amount that is suitable for your dog, you can consider using the ratio of one tablespoon of wheat germ to every pound of food.

But always consult with your vet before adding any new food or supplements to your dog’s diet, as they will be able to provide you with more precise serving guidelines that take into account your dog’s age, weight, and general health.

Does your dog get any benefits from wheat germ? How do you serve it to your dog? Tell us all about it in the comments section below!

The post Can Dogs Eat Wheat Germ? Is Wheat Germ Safe For Dogs? appeared first on DogTime .