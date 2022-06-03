ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, FL

Police shoot, kill 13-year-old who rammed police cruiser in Texas

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYUp1_0fzovp4900

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said they were forced to open fire on a 13-year-old boy, killing him.

Police were responding to shots fired early Friday morning when they saw a red car matching the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting, NBC News reported.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KSAT that when the driver saw the officers, he backed up and T-boned a patrol car while trying to get away. The vehicle had also been reported stolen, KABB reported.

“He reverses and tries to go back in the other direction. He doesn’t know that there’s a police car behind him,” Capt. Jesse Salame told NBC News. “And when he sees the other police car behind him, it looks like he veers in and crashes into that (police) car purposely on the driver’s side.”

A second officer then opened fire on the driver, saying he feared “the other officer would be struck by the suspect’s vehicle,” according to the police report obtained by KABB.

The 13-year-old driver was hit once in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital, where he died, KSAT reported. There were two other teenagers inside the vehicle who were not hurt, police told KSAT.

None of the teenagers have been identified.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
San Antonio, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
San Antonio, FL
fox13news.com

Orlando police identify driver of car that fell off SR-408 onto I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A car flew off State Road 408 in Orlando on Monday, falling onto Interstate 4 below, according to the Orlando Police Department. The driver was killed in the crash. Investigators said the car was traveling west on I-4 before the driver exited onto the highest possible...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

Florida man bitten by an alligator he mistook for a dog

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday by an alligator that he mistook for a dog. WTSP says an unidentified 49-year-old man was bitten by an alligator Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in the area on another call when the man flagged them. He told investigators that he was talking outside a motel overnight when he saw something in the bushes, and thought it was a dog on a long leash.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Cruiser#Violent Crime#Nbc News#Kabb#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox13news.com

Man bitten in leg by 7-foot alligator at North Port motel garden

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While a man was walking around a North Port motel during the middle of the night, deputies said he was bitten by an alligator. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, around 12:45 a.m., the 49-year-old was walking in the front garden Warm Mineral Springs Motel, located on Tamiami Trail. Deputies said he is a resident at the motel.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Fatal crash claims life of Plant City teen

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Plant City teenager was killed Friday night in a vehicle crash on I-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 19-year-old male was speeding westbound on I-4 near US 98 shortly after 11 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. The car left the interstate, struck a fence, and overturned before crashing into a tree.
PLANT CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies kill 'active shooter' in Polk County, Sheriff Judd says

LAKELAND, Fla — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says his deputies shot and killed a man he described as an "active shooter" Friday night along Combee Road in north Lakeland. Authorities say they were dispatched just after 6 p.m. when the gunman's wife called 911 to say her armed husband was making threats.
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy