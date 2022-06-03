The Paragon Straps hold and organize gear to support any accessories and devices

Configure your own computer accessory with the Mode Designs Sonnet custom mechanical keyboard. Create a sleek centerpiece for your workstation exclusively tailored to your personal style. This custom mechanical keyboard offers a selection of materials, finishes, and colors. In particular, the top section is available in black, green, grey, navy, lavender, silver, and white. Then, choose the finish for the bottom from a choice of black, polycarbonate, grey, silver mirror, gold, brass, white, and copper. The steps then continue with an array of accents including rose gold, silver mirror, brushed black, multicolor, white, and more. Furthermore, the Mode Designs Sonnet offers other configurations such as the plate caps, feet, base material, internal weight, and more. Overall, visualize the perfect keyboard via the online configurator to make a bold statement.
