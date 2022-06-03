ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Jay-Z is all smiles while sitting courtside and taking in Game 1 of the NBA Finals... and chatting with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The NBA Finals got under way on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with rapper/mogul Jay-Z one of the celebrities in attendance.

The 52-year-old music icon was spotted sitting courtside at Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, between Western Conference champs Golden State Warriors and Eastern Conference champs Boston Celtics.

He was also spotted chatting with Celtics star Jayson Tatum following his team's 120-108 win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joJPC_0fzomnMs00
Game 1: The NBA Finals got under way on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with rapper/mogul Jay-Z one of the celebrities in attendance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMXmd_0fzomnMs00
Jay and Jay: He was also spotted chatting with Celtics star Jayson Tatum following his team's 120-108 win

Jay-Z went to the game in a grey Puma windbreaker with dark black sunglasses at the highly-anticipated game.

He also wore black pants and white sneakers to complete his look at the big game.

The rap legend was not seen with his wife of 14 years, Beyonce, at the Thursday night game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EeGCG_0fzomnMs00
Jay's look: Jay-Z went to the game in a grey Puma windbreaker with dark black sunglasses at the highly-anticipated game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVycR_0fzomnMs00
Solo: The rap legend was not seen with his wife of 14 years, Beyonce, at the Thursday night game

Jay-Z made headlines over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, when he dropped a playlist dubbed 'Montecito' on his music streaming service Tidal.

The 22-track playlist features mostly rap songs including tracks from Kendrick Lamar (Rich Spirit, Silent Hill), Babyface Ray (A1 Since Day 1, 6 Mile Show, Family > Money), Vince Staples featuring Lil Baby (EAST POINT PRAYER), and Pusha T (Just So You Remember).

The playlist also includes Kodak Black's Purple Stamp and Super Gremlin, Kanye West and XXXTENTACION's True Love and Future's PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPJf3_0fzomnMs00
Headlines: Jay-Z made headlines over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, when he dropped a playlist dubbed 'Montecito' on his music streaming service Tidal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQqVD_0fzomnMs00
Playlist: The 22-track playlist features mostly rap songs including tracks from Kendrick Lamar (Rich Spirit, Silent Hill), Babyface Ray (A1 Since Day 1, 6 Mile Show, Family > Money), Vince Staples featuring Lil Baby (EAST POINT PRAYER), and Pusha T (Just So You Remember)

Jay-Z also entered rarified air by landing on Forbes' billionaires list, with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

The music icon's worth includes the sale of his Tidal streaming service and Armand de Brignac champagne to LVMH, as well as his Roc Nation empire.

He joined musicians such as Rihanna and Kanye West on the annual list, though Kanye claimed his worth should be much higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGvpb_0fzomnMs00
Billionaire: Jay-Z also entered rarified air by landing on Forbes' billionaires list, with a net worth of $1.4 billion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSGR6_0fzomnMs00
Net worth: The music icon's worth includes the sale of his Tidal streaming service and Armand de Brignac champagne to LVMH, as well as his Roc Nation empire

While Jay-Z hasn't released a solo album since 2017's 4:44, he made headlines for producing the Black Western film The Harder They Fall, which debuted on Netflix last year.

He also produced the Super Bowl halftime show that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent.

He is also producing Kid Cudi's directorial debut film Teddy for Netflix, and the biopic Richard Pryor: Is It Something I Said?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hl7Nr_0fzomnMs00
Producer: While Jay-Z hasn't released a solo album since 2017's 4:44, he made headlines for producing the Black Western film The Harder They Fall, which debuted on Netflix last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9SGv_0fzomnMs00
Barry: Bay Area sports legend Barry Bonds also attended Game 1 of the NBA Finals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jC2Ul_0fzomnMs00
Courtside: San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds sits courtside at Game 1 of the NBA Finals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dg2lJ_0fzomnMs00
Game time: Barry Bonds focuses on the game at the NBA Finals

