ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Blonde Koepka or brunette Koepka? Max Homa is still weighing in on important matters

By Rob Oller, Columbus Dispatch
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prNzX_0fzom2A600

Max Homa double-bogeyed his next-to-last hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament, which was not what his 400K Twitter followers wanted to see.

A frustrated Homa is not a funny Homa, which is a downer for the social media mavens for whom the 31-year-old Californian is a big reason they pay closer attention to the PGA Tour. To them, Homa is the best thing going in golf, so when he is not tweeting – and many hours of social media silence followed his Thursday finish – they are left not hanging on every word.

Many golfers in the cracking-sound-in-the-knees age bracket do not relate to Twitter. And many among the younger crowd who sleep with their phones still detest the social media site, which can be a vehicle for venom-spewing hate. Fair enough. But millions enjoy following their favorite athletes and celebrities, and consider it a bonus if the athlete/celeb interacts.

Homa engages his audience like few other upper echelon Tour players — he is 28th in the world rankings and has four Tour wins. He not just types his thoughts but responds to replies sent to @maxhoma23. And his snarky comments, frequently covering inane Q&A topics, often are comedy gold.

A sampling:

“Why are all the photos of Sasquatch blurry when every cellphone has a fantastic camera?” a follower asked.

“Because people who are actively looking to photograph Sasquatch don’t have time to buy a new phone. It’s a full-time job,” Homa answered.

“What are baby names you or your wife vetoed immediately,” asked a follower named Jeremy.

“Jeremy,” Homa shot back.

Switching to golf topics …

“Blonde Koepka or brunette Koepka?” a follower wondered.

“Blonde.”

Memorial: Friday tee times | PGA Tour streaming on ESPN+ | Columbus Dispatch live blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5TJp_0fzom2A600
Max Homa watches his second shot on the 7th hole during Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on June 2, 2022. Pga 1st Memorial Tournament

And queried whether he would rather fight 1,000 tiny Francesco Molinaris or one giant Jason Kokrak, Homa did not hesitate: “1,000 Franecscos. Kokrak would squish me in his normal size.”

More famously, Homa has critiqued the swings of amateur golfers who send him their good, bad, and brutal wind-ups and follow-throughs.

Among my favorites, one masochistic follower tweeted Homa instructions to analyze his swing and “Destroy my ego, pls,” to which the pro quipped, “I’m honestly just impressed u have an ego.”

I caught up with Homa after his respectable opening round, 3-under-par 69 that could have been a leaderboard topping 5-under except for the double bogey at No. 8. (He played the back nine first.) I wanted to know what prompted him to engage so actively on Twitter.

His responses were surprising, if mostly because they lacked the hilarity of his online persona. Instead, his musings were steeped in humility and humanity.

“In 2022 it’s just a part of life,” he said of social media. “Parts of it I like, parts of it I don’t, but that’s like anything in the world. I like interactions; Twitter can be really funny, especially when something crazy happens, like Will Smith slap night. But other times, like gun debates and politics talk, not great.”

Homa avoids diving into more controversial issues, explaining, “I’m a golfer. I don’t think it’s my duty to insert my political or social feelings into the world.”

On that point, he hopes his status as one of the top rising players on the planet — he has won twice this season — does not mean he is becoming a world-class influencer.

“I’d like to think my opinions wouldn’t change other people’s opinions regardless of what world ranking I have, but the last three years I’ve been playing some pretty good golf, so the following gets a little bit bigger,” he said.

More than anything, Homa appreciates how obsessed his followers are with their golf games, to the point of risking ridicule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZiVd_0fzom2A600

“It’s cool to see how popular golf is and how much people enjoy it from all walks of life,” he said.

It’s also cool that a Tour player takes time to connect with the public in a way that both tickles and cuts to the funny bone. Some athletes are so worried about ruining their image they lock their personalities in a bank vault, where it stays safe with their millions.

Homa is not afraid to appear human, even sharing photos of himself practicing one of his hobbies: bourbon. (He has a multi-year sponsorship deal with Elijah Craig.)

“Got to try some @Elijah_Craig Bourbon straight from the barrel using a whiskey thief – which ironically was my nickname during my Korn Ferry Tour days,” he tweeted, adding another post that explained, “I’m typically a Toasted Barrel over one ice cube kinda guy. All class, obviously.”

I’ll give the last word to one of Homa’s followers, who tweeted, “You’re quickly moving up the list of greatest Jewish athletes. My parents gave me a book for Hanukkah in 1977 highlighting guys like Sandy Koufax and Hank Greenberg. Page 3 was Bobby Fischer, and I was like ‘the 3rd greatest Jewish athlete is a chess player? Keep it going Max!”

Keep it going, indeed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Greg Norman Reveals Absurd Offer Made To Tiger Woods

The LIV Golf Invitational made a big splash when announcing Dustin Johnson among the field for its first competition. According to Greg Norman, the controversial new league aimed even higher. Norman, the CEO of the Saudi Arabia-funded golf series, told The Washington Post's Kent Babb that Tiger Woods rejected a...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro twists knife on Kevin Na, then apologises for being a bully

Controversial golf pro Grayson Murray appeared to take one final dig at Kevin Na before he departs to the LIV Golf league. Na, 37, stunned the golf world last week with the announcement that he was resigning his PGA Tour membership after 19 years. After more than 450 starts and...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Norman suggests Rory McIlroy has been 'brainwashed,' Jack Nicklaus is a 'hypocrite,' Tiger Woods was offered 'high nine digits' by Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Greg Norman, the public face of the breakaway LIV Golf series, says the executives and agents who currently run golf “are conspiring against LIV to protect an antiquated system that prevents golfers from realizing their own power and worth amid a global movement of athlete empowerment.”. In a story...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Max Homa sets HISTORIC RECORD on PGA Tour at Memorial Tournament

Max Homa has picked up the third and fourth wins of his PGA Tour career this season and he is currently at his highest ever world ranking of 23rd. He won the Fortinet Championship at the very start of the campaign and four weeks ago, he won the Wells Fargo Championship for the second time in his career.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Fischer
Person
Hank Greenberg
Person
Sandy Koufax
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf: Surprise name will call the action after Darren Clarke snub

A broadcaster with no experience commentating on golf will call the action for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and their official website. The first event at Centurion Club, St Albans, kicks off on Thursday with 48 players broken down into 12 teams of...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brunette#Californian#The Pga Tour#Q A
Golf.com

LIV Golf has a surprising voice leading its tech-minded broadcasts

The LIV Golf broadcast lineup is officially official, and the vision is … bold. On Monday, the Saudi-backed golf league announced the details behind its broadcast offering, revealing the team that will be responsible for bringing its nascent golf product into the homes of viewers via the league’s current broadcast partners, YouTube and Facebook.
SOCCER
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy on Kevin Na's decision: I really don’t understand the decision

Kevin Na made a decision that provoked a large number of reactions. Namely, Na decided to resign from the PGA Tour. Aaron Wise was one of the first to comment on his decision. “It’s a shame that guys feel they have to be on one side or the other,” Aaron Wise said, as quoted by golf.com “I feel like the tour has pushed that in a hard way, that you’re picking one side or the other, and I don’t know if Kevin was trying to make a point or taking a stance in what he believes and making a statement, but he obviously felt this is what he had to do”.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Everyone making jokes about very ironic LIV Golf performer

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series will hold its inaugural tournament this week at the Centurion Club in London. And now that they’ve got Phil Mickelson in the fold, it’s sure to have a lot of people paying attention. Before the golf gets underway there are a bunch...
GOLF
MSNBC

The Saudi Arabian government is roiling the world of professional golf

A ritzy golf tour sponsored by the Saudi Arabian government is roiling the world of professional golf. The oppressive regime's attempt to use sports to gain acceptance within Western democracies has human rights advocate rightfully concerned. The Saudi-backed war in Yemen, Saudi's de facto leader reportedly authorizing the killing of...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Fisher fired in his 4th season as Los Angeles Sparks head coach

Just 12 games into their 2022 WNBA season, the Los Angeles Sparks have fired head coach Derek Fisher during his fourth season with the team. Fisher, a former five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, failed to bring his success as a player to the WNBA sideline. His tenure with the Sparks lasted 105 games (100 during the regular season and five in the postseason). The Sparks won only 55 of those games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy