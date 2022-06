Early morning rain showers will give way to partly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon! Highs will trend noticeably cooler compared to yesterday, with highs in the 70s. More widespread rain arrives Thursday, heaviest in southern Vermont. There could be a few dry periods, but plan on wet weather throughout the day. An unseasonably cool day is expected with highs only in the low 60s.

