ASU engineering team places 7th out of 127 schools at international competition. Each year, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, or AIAA, hosts a Design/Build/Fly competition, inviting students from around the world to design, fabricate and demonstrate the flight capabilities of an unmanned, electric-powered, radio-controlled aircraft that can best meet the specified mission profile.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO