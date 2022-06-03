ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Charleston County budget includes more property tax relief, higher EMS fees

By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen sales tax collections go up so does property tax relief across much of South Carolina, and that's happening again this year in Charleston County. Like more than half the counties in the state, Charleston County has a local option sales tax, an extra 1 percent sales tax voters approved to...

The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - SC Department of Transportation

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO. 2022-CP-10-1342 NOTICE OF HEARING Charleston County, South Carolina, Petitioner, vs. South Carolina Department of Transportation, an agency of the State of South Carolina, Respondent. Please take notice that a hearing on the Petition for Abandonment and Closure of a Road in the above captioned matter has been scheduled before the Honorable Mikell R. Scarborough, Master-In-Equity for Charleston County, for June 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at 100 Broad Street, in Suite 266, Charleston, South Carolina. This hearing will be held for the purpose of taking testimony, receiving evidence, making findings of fact and conclusions of law, and entering final judgment closing Pinehaven Drive within the boundaries of property owned by Charleston County. CHARLESTON COUNTY ATTORNEY'S OFFICE /s/ Bernard E. Ferrara, Jr. Bernard E. Ferrara, Jr., Esquire bferrara@ charlestoncounty.org Kevin M. DeAntonio, Esquire kdeantonio@ charlestoncounty.org Brittney M. Darnell, Esquire bdarnell@ charlestoncounty.org Lonnie Hamilton, III Public Services Building 4045 Bridge View Drive North Charleston, South Carolina 29405 (843) 958-4010 Attorneys for Petitioner Charleston, South Carolina June 2, 2022 AD# 2005971.
The Berkeley Observer

Berkeley County Residents Among The “Highest Income Earners” In SC: Report

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first […] The post Berkeley County Residents Among The “Highest Income Earners” In SC: Report appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
WCBD Count on 2

Road resurfacing projects underway in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Major road resurfacing efforts are getting started across Berkeley County with 43 projects expected to be completed by the end of summer.l Funded by Berkeley County’s Transportation Committee, the first 12 projects are scheduled to begin this week in the Tall Pines subdivision in Ladson followed by the Willowbrook subdivision in […]
The Post and Courier

Editorial: North Charleston needs to change its election rules

A court likely will decide whether North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey’s past behavior toward a city employee crossed the legal line that separates sexual harassment from poor judgment, but whatever the outcome, the news reminds all of us that he won’t be mayor forever. Mr. Summey, 75, was...
The Post and Courier

Federal commerce department announces $3.4M grant for Georgetown water plant

GEORGETOWN — The city of Georgetown received $3.4 million for upgrades to its water treatment plant from the U.S. Commerce Department. The grant will be matched with $857,000 of local funds. The Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration credited the Georgetown-based Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments for its regional planning...
WCBD Count on 2

Orangeburg County man charged with tax evasion

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Agents with the S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested and charged an Orangeburg County man with three counts of tax evasion. David Cortez Marshall, Jr. 31, who operated technology company Level 8 Communications, LLC, is accused of failing to report $1.1 million in company sales over a period of three years. According […]
The Post and Courier

SC sees nearly 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths related to the virus May 29-June 4. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 68.1 percent. Percent positive: 17.4 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 63.5 percent of...
WCBD Count on 2

SC veterans cemetery proposed on Santee Cooper property

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs is close to getting land for a new veterans cemetery from a public utility. The State reports that Santee Cooper would donate 90 acres near its headquarters in Moncks Corner in Berkeley County under a plan approved by the state legislative panel that […]
The Post and Courier

Letters: Charleston County School Board has problems

There seems to be a problem between the Charleston County School Board and outgoing superintendent Gerrita Postlewait involving money. Interim Superintendent Don Kennedy has already stated that a tax increase is needed to pay for additional expenses. Is the $500,000 paid to Postlewait to go away part of those expenses?
wach.com

Former school district employee charged with tax evasion

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A man has been arrested and charged with three counts of tax evasion, according to the SC Department of Revenue. LOCAL FIRST | Woman shot at Columbia apartment complex. Officials say David Cortez Marshall Jr., 31, is accused of not reporting more than $1 million...
WBTW News13

Victim alleges years of harassment by South Carolina mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime City of North Charleston employee is accusing North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey of inappropriate sexual advances both before and during her time working for the city. Background DeLisa Reynolds and Keith Summey have known each other for decades. In the late 1990’s DeLisa and her husband at the […]
The Post and Courier

Letters: Cut back Postal Service delivery days to cut costs

It bothers me to see advertisements on television for the United States Postal Service. Why does it need to advertise? The government postal system is a disaster, losing money and providing inconsistent service. The USPS had $77 billion in revenue in 2021 and lost $4.9 billion. Included in the cost...
live5news.com

Nonprofit seeks to erase all medical debt in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From the moment you dial 911 until you take those first steps out of the hospital, the medical bills that accumulate can be life-changing, affecting everything from buying a meal or buying house to mental health. “There’s a big stigma around it, and I think that...
