Charleston County budget includes more property tax relief, higher EMS fees

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO. 2022-CP-10-1342 NOTICE OF HEARING Charleston County, South Carolina, Petitioner, vs. South Carolina Department of Transportation, an agency of the State of South Carolina, Respondent. Please take notice that a hearing on the Petition for Abandonment and Closure of a Road in the above captioned matter has been scheduled before the Honorable Mikell R. Scarborough, Master-In-Equity for Charleston County, for June 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at 100 Broad Street, in Suite 266, Charleston, South Carolina. This hearing will be held for the purpose of taking testimony, receiving evidence, making findings of fact and conclusions of law, and entering final judgment closing Pinehaven Drive within the boundaries of property owned by Charleston County. CHARLESTON COUNTY ATTORNEY'S OFFICE /s/ Bernard E. Ferrara, Jr. Bernard E. Ferrara, Jr., Esquire bferrara@ charlestoncounty.org Kevin M. DeAntonio, Esquire kdeantonio@ charlestoncounty.org Brittney M. Darnell, Esquire bdarnell@ charlestoncounty.org Lonnie Hamilton, III Public Services Building 4045 Bridge View Drive North Charleston, South Carolina 29405 (843) 958-4010 Attorneys for Petitioner Charleston, South Carolina June 2, 2022 AD# 2005971.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO